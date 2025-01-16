Liberland Announces Results of January 2025 Congress Election: Stability and New Faces in Leadership

Headshots of January 2025 Congress Election Winners

JEFFERSON SQUARE, LIBERLAND, SERBIA, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The results of Liberland’s most recent Congress Election were officially announced on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at 05:00 AM CET. This election marks the second use of Liberland’s blockchain-based voting system, ensuring final, immutable, and instant results, highlighting the country’s commitment to technological transparency and secure elections.The election process was fully algorithmic, providing a transparent and tamper-proof method for selecting representatives. With this innovative approach, Liberland aims to set a pioneering example for the future of digital democracy and election systems.Stability and New Leadership RolesThe first election of 2025 saw minor shifts in Liberland’s Congress, with President Vít Jedlička nominating Speaker Sun to continue serving as Prime Minister. Alongside Prime Minister Sun, five well-established Congress members were re-elected:Navid SaberinDorian Stern VukotićMichal PtáčníkEvan LuthraThese individuals have proven track records and remain key figures in Liberland’s ongoing development.New Faces in CongressTwo new members have been elected to Liberland’s Congress for the first term of 2025:Tariq Javaid Abbasi, Primary Foreign Policy Adviser to President Jedlička, is a key figure in expanding Liberland’s international presence. Abbasi, with his advanced academic credentials and extensive diplomatic experience, has established diplomatic ties in over 90 countries and is poised to further advance Liberland’s global outreach as a new member of Congress.Kenny Li, co-founder of Manta Network, a leading decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on privacy preservation, brings his expertise in blockchain technology, cryptography, and privacy protocols to the legislative body. Li’s work in enhancing privacy for DeFi users will be invaluable as Liberland seeks to build out its blockchain ecosystem.A Commitment to Transparent GovernanceLiberland’s blockchain-based voting system continues to demonstrate its effectiveness in providing secure, tamper-proof election results. This system ensures instant and immutable results, eliminating the common doubts that accompany traditional election methods.With this innovative approach, Liberland is laying the groundwork for future elections, not just within its borders, but as an example to the world of how technology can enhance the democratic process.Meet the Congress MembersTariq Javaid Abbasi: Tariq Abbasi has held prominent roles, including Chair of Westar Capital Group and Deputy Lieutenant of Greater London. A passionate humanitarian, Abbasi has worked extensively in philanthropy and diplomacy.Kenny Li: An experienced entrepreneur and co-founder of Manta Network, Li has over 15 years of experience in cloud computing, blockchain, and AI. His leadership in privacy-preserving DeFi platforms will significantly benefit Liberland’s digital economy.Evan Luthra: A renowned entrepreneur and investor, Luthra is a leading figure in the blockchain and technology space, with a focus on emerging technologies like AI and Web3. Luthra is a 2x Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree and the Crypto Entrepreneur of the Year in 2024.Michal Ptáčník: A law and jurisprudence graduate, Ptáčník has experience in international law and futurism. His vision for alternative governance systems aligns with Liberland’s mission for innovation.Navid Saberin: A multilingual expert in commerce, computer science, and sinology, Saberin brings a diverse range of experiences across multiple industries, along with a strong commitment to libertarian ideals and Bitcoin advocacy.Justin Sun: The founder of TRON, a blockchain platform aimed at decentralizing the internet. He earned degrees from Peking University and the University of Pennsylvania. Previously, Sun worked at Ripple Labs and acquired BitTorrent in 2018. He’s been recognized in Forbes Asia’s 30 Under 30.Dorian Stern Vukotic: A tech leader and the first person to settle in Liberland. With an IT background, he serves as the tech lead for Liberland’s blockchain team and is passionate about radical life extension and cryonics.Looking AheadThe Provisional Government of Liberland congratulates all elected members and looks forward to the continued growth and influence of the country’s Congress in shaping its political and technological future. As Liberland expands its influence and prepares for further advancements in blockchain technology, Congress will play a crucial role in ensuring the country remains on the cutting edge of digital governance.For more information on Liberland’s political system, blockchain governance, and future initiatives, please visit Liberland’s official website.Contact:Samuela DavidovaOffice of the President of LiberlandEmail: press@liberland.orgAbout LiberlandLiberland is a self-declared free republic founded on the principles of individual freedom, limited government, and decentralized governance. Established on a small unclaimed parcel of land between Croatia and Serbia, Liberland seeks to create a society where citizens are free to live according to their own values and beliefs without the interference of traditional state mechanisms.

