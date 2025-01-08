Image

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Oncology Center of Excellence created Project Connect to give patients, survivors, and advocates a place to connect with each other and with OCE. We want to learn from your experiences and work together to improve cancer care for everyone.

Through Project Connect, we will:

Share information about regulated cancer treatments.

Discuss ways to make clinical trial participation more accessible.

Raise awareness about cancer around the world.

Why Project Connect?

The number of cancer cases worldwide is expected to increase dramatically in the coming years, especially in lower-income and middle-income countries. We need to work together to ensure that everyone has access to the best possible cancer care.

Join the Conversation

Project Connect will host a series of public discussions and dialogues, starting with a Conversation on Cancer on February 11, 2025. These events are open to everyone, regardless of nationality or location.

We want to hear from you about:

The challenges you face as a patient, survivor, or advocate.

How we can improve communication about cancer.

What we can do to make cancer care more equitable.

Contact Us:

Project Connect and Project Community: OCE-Engagement@fda.hhs.gov

Project Connect is a worldwide forum for patients with cancer. Project Community is OCE's public health outreach initiative for patients with cancer, survivors, advocates, families, and people living in under-resourced urban and rural communities at greater cancer risk.

