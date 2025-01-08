Connecting with patients, survivors, and advocates worldwide
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Oncology Center of Excellence created Project Connect to give patients, survivors, and advocates a place to connect with each other and with OCE. We want to learn from your experiences and work together to improve cancer care for everyone.
Through Project Connect, we will:
- Share information about regulated cancer treatments.
- Discuss ways to make clinical trial participation more accessible.
- Raise awareness about cancer around the world.
Why Project Connect?
The number of cancer cases worldwide is expected to increase dramatically in the coming years, especially in lower-income and middle-income countries. We need to work together to ensure that everyone has access to the best possible cancer care.
Join the Conversation
Project Connect will host a series of public discussions and dialogues, starting with a Conversation on Cancer on February 11, 2025. These events are open to everyone, regardless of nationality or location.
We want to hear from you about:
- The challenges you face as a patient, survivor, or advocate.
- How we can improve communication about cancer.
- What we can do to make cancer care more equitable.
Contact Us:
Project Connect and Project Community: OCE-Engagement@fda.hhs.gov
Project Connect is a worldwide forum for patients with cancer. Project Community is OCE's public health outreach initiative for patients with cancer, survivors, advocates, families, and people living in under-resourced urban and rural communities at greater cancer risk.
Follow Us @FDAOncology using #OCEProjectConnect #OCEProjectCommunity #ConversationsOnCancer