Governor Kotek Announces Upcoming Clackamas County Circuit Court Judicial Position

Governor Tina Kotek announced today that she is accepting applications for an upcoming judicial appointment to the Clackamas County Circuit Court. This new position was created by the passage of Senate Bill 1541, which the Governor signed into law on March 27, 2024.

SB 1541 adds a judicial position to Clackamas County Circuit Court, effective July 1, 2025. The Governor’s Office is currently accepting applications for appointment.

Interested applicants should address their completed Circuit Court Judicial Interest Form to Richard A. Lane, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, and email (no mail or hand delivery) those completed forms to Shevaun Gutridge at shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov. Forms must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2025.

Governor Kotek fills judicial vacancies based on merit. She encourages applications from lawyers with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences.

ORS 3.041 and 3.050 provide that at the time of appointment to the court, the candidate must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of Oregon, and a member of the Oregon State Bar. In addition, ORS 3.041(2) requires the vacancy to be filled by a person who is a resident of or has a principal office in the judicial district or an adjacent judicial district.

For questions about the appointment process, or to request an interest form, contact Shevaun Gutridge at 503-378-6246 or shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov.

The judicial interest form is also available online.