The Lundquist Institute Appoints Joe W. Ramos, PhD, as New President and Chief Executive Officer

Los Angeles, California, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe W. Ramos, PhD, as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 21, 2025. Dr. Ramos, a renowned cancer researcher and experienced scientific leader, brings decades of expertise in advancing biomedical innovation and fostering collaborative research initiatives.

Dr. Ramos joins The Lundquist Institute from the Louisiana Cancer Research Center, where he served as Director and Chief Executive Officer. A distinguished authority in cancer research, he has a proven track record of promoting scientific collaboration, securing significant research funding, and driving innovative research programs. His expertise and deep commitment to advancing biomedical innovation align seamlessly with The Lundquist Institute’s mission to accelerate scientific discovery and improve health outcomes for patients and communities worldwide.

Dr. Ramos is a respected authority on cancer signaling and metastasis, with a career dedicated to uncovering the mechanisms that drive cancer progression and translating these discoveries into potential therapies. His research – which focuses on brain, kidney, and skin cancers – has led to the development of drug leads designed to inhibit tumor growth and invasion. His pioneering work in this area has resulted in two patents and numerous publications in top-tier scientific journals. He earned his PhD in cell biology from the University of Virginia Medical School and completed his post-doctoral research at The Scripps Research Institute.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Ramos to The Lundquist Institute,” said Mitchel Sayare, PhD, Chair of The Lundquist Institute’s Board of Directors. “His exceptional leadership and vision will be pivotal as we advance biomedical research and develop innovative solutions to improve global health.”

As President and CEO, Dr. Ramos will oversee The Lundquist Institute’s expansive research portfolio, which includes over 600 active studies led by 100 principal investigators. TLI’s multidisciplinary research spans genetics, infectious diseases, cardiology, cancer, regenerative medicine, and public health.

“I am honored to join The Lundquist Institute, an organization with a distinguished legacy of biomedical innovation and a steadfast commitment to improving community and global health,” said Dr. Ramos. “I look forward to collaborating with TLI’s extraordinary team to advance its mission of saving lives through cutting-edge research, education, and community engagement.”

Dr. Ramos succeeds Marianne Gausche-Hill, MD, FACEP, FAAP, FAEMS, who has served as Interim President and CEO since December 2023. The Board extends its sincere gratitude to Dr. Gausche-Hill for her exceptional leadership during this transition.

About The Lundquist Institute

The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center (TLI) is a leading nonprofit research organization driving advancements in medical research and patient care since 1952. As a key player in Los Angeles County’s life sciences ecosystem, TLI is affiliated with UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine and collaborates closely with Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. Our investigators deliver groundbreaking discoveries and innovations that save lives.

For more information, visit www.lundquist.org.

Jennifer Strong The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation 310-974-9300 jennifer.strong@lundquist.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.