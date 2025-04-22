Columbus Transforms into a Galactic Destination with Citywide "Unofficial Galaxies" Celebrations

Columbus, Ohio, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Force will be strong in Columbus this summer as the city prepares to celebrate the Center of Science and Industry's (COSI) marquee exhibition, Unofficial Galaxies. From May 10 through Sept. 1, 2025, this immersive installation features one of the largest private collections of Star Wars memorabilia at COSI, named the nation’s No. 1 science museum five times by USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice.



But the experience doesn’t stop at the museum doors. All across the city, Experience Columbus partners are embracing the galactic theme, offering out-of-this-world experiences that turn a visit into a multi-day fan adventure.



“With Revenge of the Sith returning to theaters for its 20th anniversary and Andor gearing up for its final season in late April, there’s never been a better time to celebrate the Star Wars universe, and this exhibit delivers that excitement right here in Columbus," said Sarah Townes, ECI, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at Experience Columbus. “This is the Columbus Way in action, bringing the community together in a uniquely creative and collaborative way to create unforgettable experiences.”



The Junto Hotel, an independent lifestyle hotel just steps from COSI, is offering a special Dark Side or Light Package hotel package that includes two complimentary exhibition tickets, two themed cocktails at Trade Room, where you must choose your Dark or Light destiny, and more.



Across the city, themed events like a one-day Star Wars story times and trivia-filled costume parties at Columbus Metropolitan Library branches, or Star Wars Night at Huntington Park with character appearances and lightsaber-worthy views, offer family-friendly entertainment. Adventurers can soar through the trees at ZipZone Outdoor Adventures during special night flights. Local restaurants and bars are getting in on the fun, offering some limited-edition treats and drinks like the Maris Magenta cocktail at Stories on High, the Luke Skywalker cocktail at Lincoln Social Rooftop and the Light Speed Lager at Land-Grant Brewing Company, all inspired by this intergalactic universe.



The Unofficial Galaxies exhibit itself will feature more than 150 meticulously preserved artifacts. Visitors can explore legendary characters, full-scale starships and authentic costumes that have captivated audiences for generations.



To complete the adventure, fans can continue the fun at other immersive Columbus attractions like Otherworld, Big Fun and LEGOLAND Discovery Center. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or introducing a new generation to the galaxy, Columbus is ready to transport you to a world far, far away.



For more information on planning a trip to Columbus, including accommodations, dining recommendations and event calendars, visit ExperienceColumbus.com/UnofficialGalaxies.

About Columbus

Did you know Columbus is a top 10 best big city in the U.S. and one of the best food cities in the country according to Condé Nast Traveler, one of the top places to go in 2025 according to AFAR and one of the best solo trips for women in the U.S. and around the world by Glamour? yes, Columbus. Columbus is bold, welcoming and forward-thinking. Home to world-class museums and attractions, historic and unique neighborhoods like the Short North Arts District, historic German Village and the Arena District — where four professional sports teams live on one street — Columbus has so much to offer. Visitors can learn what awaits in the 14th largest city in the country and Ohio’s capital by visiting www.ExperienceColumbus.com and following Experience Columbus on Instagram: @ExperienceColumbus, Facebook: @ExperienceColumbus, Threads: @ExperienceColumbus and TikTok: @ExperienceColumbus.



Attachments

Leah Berger, APR Experience Columbus 614-222-6145 lberger@experiencecolumbus.com Cameron Tirado Experience Columbus 614-222-6146 ctirado@experiencecolumbus.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.