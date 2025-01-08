NAPIA and FAPIA urge public adjusters nationwide to donate and fight against anti-public adjuster endorsements

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) and The Florida Association of Public Adjusters (FAPIA) are calling on all public adjusters across the country—whether they are members of these associations or not—and their supporters to contribute to a critical cause that aims to protect consumer rights and the public insurance industry.If the proposed measures are adopted, public adjusters could be eliminated from the claims process, directly affecting policyholders. This is a call to action for ALL public insurance adjusters and related industries to get involved and support this effort.Many insurance companies are now adding clauses to their policies that restrict or outright eliminate the use of public adjusters, leaving consumers without the support they need. NAPIA is committed to ensuring that all policyholders maintain the right to hire a licensed public adjuster to advocate for their best interests.“Thanks to the tireless efforts of public adjusters and our allies, Texas has successfully stopped the inclusion of anti-public adjuster endorsements in most insurance policies,” said Matthew Blumkin, President of NAPIA. “Unfortunately, the Anti-Public Adjuster endorsements are starting to spread to additional states, leaving many consumers without the help of a public adjuster and putting the public adjusting profession at risk. The Anti-Public Adjuster endorsements directly contradict the legislative intent of the Public Adjuster Acts that have been adopted in 46 states across the country. This is why our work is far from over.”NAPIA has joined efforts with FAPIA to fight this battle. Both organizations’ ongoing efforts include legal action, public education, and advocacy to prevent anti-public adjuster endorsements from spreading into other states. NAPIA will continue its efforts with FAPIA and other state or regional public adjusting associations to protect the rights and interests of policyholders.The funds raised through NAPIA’s ongoing donation campaign help support critical activities such as:• Legal Challenges: Continuing to challenge anti-public adjuster endorsements in courts and with regulatory agencies.• Advocacy and Lobbying: Working with lawmakers and regulators across the country to ensure that policyholders can continue to work with public adjusters.If this endorsement language continues to spread, the future of the public adjusting profession will be in question. “With the support of our donors and allies, we must continue to defend the rights of policyholders to have expert representation and push back against these harmful endorsements,” said Mr. Blumkin.NAPIA and FAPIA urge all public adjusters throughout the country and their supporters to contribute to this important cause to ensure that policyholders in all states retain the right to hire public adjusters. Public adjusting industry donations for non-NAPIA members can be made at https://www.tothegreatergood.com/ For NAPIA members, please donate through the NAPIA website here: Donate Link Further information on NAPIA and FAPIA’s ongoing advocacy efforts can be found on the following websites:About NAPIAThe National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) is the leading professional organization for public insurance adjusters in the United States. Founded in 1951, NAPIA advocates for policyholders’ rights, ensuring they have access to fair, knowledgeable representation in the claims process. Through education, professional development, and advocacy, NAPIA works to preserve the role of public adjusters and protect the rights of consumers across the nation.For inquiries, please contact: info@NAPIA.com

