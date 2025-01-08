Audrey Lam Joins Broadgate as Managing Director and Regional Head for M&A Advisory in Southeast Asia

Audrey Lam

Audrey's extensive and deep understanding of the Investment Banking advisory landscape in Southeast Asia will be invaluable as we continue to expand our advisory services in the region”
— Rami El Jisr
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broadgate Advisers is pleased to announce the appointment of Audrey Lam as the new Managing Director and regional head of M&A and Strategic Advisory in Southeast Asia. Audrey brings a wealth of experience in mergers and acquisitions, as well as debt and equity fundraising.
Audrey began her banking career at JPMorgan, where she played a pivotal role in advising on major corporate restructurings following the Asian Financial Crisis. Her expertise was instrumental in supporting key government initiatives aimed at corporatizing and privatizing important businesses in Southeast Asia.

Subsequently, Audrey has held various senior positions at RHB Investment Bank and the Maybank Group, where she served corporate clients across the region. In her most recent role at Maybank, she was the Head of Investment Banking & Advisory, Singapore.

“We are thrilled to welcome Audrey to Broadgate Advisers,” said Rami El Jisr, Managing Partner at Broadgate Advisers. “Her extensive and deep understanding of the Investment Banking advisory landscape in Southeast Asia will be invaluable as we continue to expand our advisory services in the region.”

Audrey Lam commented: “I am excited to join Broadgate Advisers and look forward to contributing to the firm’s growth and success. The opportunity to lead the M&A and strategic advisory team in Southeast Asia is a tremendous honour, and I am eager to work with my new colleagues to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

Broadgate Advisers is committed to providing top-tier advisory services and fostering long-term relationships with its clients. With Audrey’s leadership, the firm is well-positioned to enhance its M&A and strategic advisory capabilities and drive strategic growth in the region.

Press Office
Broadgate Advisers
press@broadgateadvisers.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audrey Lam Joins Broadgate as Managing Director and Regional Head for M&A Advisory in Southeast Asia

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Press Office
Broadgate Advisers press@broadgateadvisers.com
Company/Organization
Broadgate Advisers
2, Francois Bellot
Geneva, 1206
Switzerland
+41 22 316 00 66
Visit Newsroom
About

Broadgate Advisers is a subsidiary of Malta based BA Capital Holding PLC, a group holding active in M&A Advisory, Venture Capital and Wealth Management with offices in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

http://www.broadgateadvisers.com

More From This Author
Audrey Lam Joins Broadgate as Managing Director and Regional Head for M&A Advisory in Southeast Asia
Broadgate Advises Boston Oncology Arabia on USD 35 Million Investment from TVM Capital
Broadgate Advises Asia Digital Engineering On USD100 Million Investment From OCP Asia
View All Stories From This Author