Why AEDs Fail: AED SERVICE AMERICA Addresses the Overlooked Crisis in Maintenance

The Overlooked Side of Public Safety: AED Maintenance and Management

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Overlooked Side of Public Safety: AED Maintenance and ManagementWhile the deployment of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in public spaces has been heralded as a lifesaving initiative, a critical aspect is often overlooked: AED maintenance and management. Having AEDs readily available is crucial, but if these devices fail due to poor maintenance, their presence is rendered meaningless. This oversight underscores a significant gap in public safety, one that AED SERVICE AMERICA is determined to address.Why AED Maintenance and Management Are NeglectedThe focus on deploying more AEDs often overshadows the necessity of keeping them operational. Here are the key reasons why AED maintenance and management receive insufficient attention:• Lack of Federal Standards: Unlike fire extinguishers, which must adhere to strict maintenance laws, AEDs are not governed by similar FDA regulations. The responsibility for AED maintenance falls entirely on AED owners, who may lack the expertise or resources to manage these devices effectively.• Sales-Driven Model: Many companies in the AED industry prioritize sales over service. Their business model focuses on selling as many AEDs as possible, with little to no emphasis on ongoing AED maintenance or management.• Limited Service Offerings: While some companies provide online management tools to remind customers about replacing pads and batteries, these tools don’t go far enough. Such reminders are akin to receiving an alert to change the oil in your car—helpful, but not a complete solution.The Impact of Neglecting AED MaintenanceWithout proper AED maintenance, AED failure rates can reach as high as 40%. This means nearly half of the deployed devices could fail during an emergency, potentially leading to tragic outcomes. Until federal legislation mandates stringent maintenance requirements, this issue will persist, leaving a critical gap in public safety.The Call for Federal LegislationDoug Comstock, spokesperson for AED SERVICE AMERICA, emphasizes the need for federal oversight: “Online AED management tools are helpful, but they don’t solve the problem. Until legislation mandates third-party maintenance by specialized companies, we’ll continue to see high AED failure rates.”AED SERVICE AMERICA: A Service-Driven SolutionAED SERVICE AMERICA stands apart by focusing exclusively on AED maintenance and management. Unlike sales-driven companies, AED SERVICE AMERICA’s service-driven model ensures these lifesaving devices remain reliable when they’re needed most.Key aspects of AED SERVICE AMERICA’s approach include:• Onsite Maintenance: Instead of sending reminders, AED SERVICE AMERICA dispatches trained technicians to client locations in 50 states. These experts perform comprehensive maintenance tasks, including replacing pads and batteries, device interrogation, recycling waste, and certifying devices for readiness.• Rigorous Quality Control: Every AED serviced undergoes a multi-step inspection process to ensure full functionality. Detailed reports are reviewed and approved by a central office, providing clients with peace of mind.• Commitment to Accountability: By taking full responsibility for AED maintenance, AED SERVICE AMERICA fills the gap left by sales-driven companies.A Better Way ForwardDoug Comstock, Director of AED SERVICE AMERICA, adds: “While AED SERVICE AMERICA sells AEDs, our philosophy is clear. We want customers to purchase their AEDs anywhere they like; however, when it comes to best-in-class, most responsive, compliant, onsite AED maintenance and management, there is only one company if you want it done right—that company is AEDserviceAmerica.com.”AED SERVICE AMERICA’s service model proves that proper AED maintenance is both achievable and essential. While the cost of deploying technicians across expansive service areas may be high, the stakes—saving lives—are higher. Until the industry shifts from a sales-driven to a service-driven focus, AED SERVICE AMERICA will remain a vital advocate for accountability and readiness.For more information, contact Douglas Comstock at dc@AEDserviceAmerica.com or 860-970-3250.Media Contact:Douglas ComstockDirector AEDserviceAmerica.comdc@AEDserviceAmerica.com 860-970-3250AED SERVICE AMERICA is the only AED service company that focuses on delivering compliant, onsite, AED maintenance and management of AEDs (automated external defibrillators) across every major brand of AEDs in all 50 States.

