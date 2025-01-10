Marketing School for Creatives launches their new international marketing training platform

MSC Live 2025, 4-week virtual event focuses on transforming how designers and design professions in the home industry brands market their businesses. MSC Live 2025, 4-week virtual event will feature a powerful lineup of industry leaders and marketing innovators ready to share actionable insights and game-changing techniques. The event kicks off with a keynote conversation on building a purpose-driven b Global Brand & Marketing Strategist, Ericka Saurit, created an international marketing training platform while being co-located out of High Point, NC and the South of France. MSC Live virtual workshops are reinforced with weekly office hour calls with MSC founder and brand strategist, Ericka Saurit, with recorded sessions available on demand, anytime on the MSC platform. Saurit Creative was founded in 2020 by Ericka Saurit, as a full service marketing agency, working in the home and furnishings industry. From strategy to full implementation, we build brands that transform the built environment.

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ericka Saurit CEO & founder of Saurit Creative , who is announcing the launch of Marketing School for Creatives (MSC) with a special event MSC Live 2025, which will highlight the Transformative Power of Marketing with a 4-Week Virtual Event Designed to Propel Interior Designers and Creative Professionals Forward in 2025.Marketing School for Creatives, a new and innovative international marketing training platform, will premier their first session in the new year on January 13 to February 7, is a marketing training platform tailored specifically for interior designers and other creative professionals."Interior designers and creatives pour their hearts into their work, but too often, their talent gets overlooked because marketing feels confusing, time-consuming, or out of reach.” says Saurit. "MSC Live was created to change that. It’s where creativity meets strategy—giving designers and other creatives the tools, clarity, and confidence to market their businesses effectively and attract the clients they deserve."MSC Live 2025, 4-week virtual event focuses on transforming how designers and design professions in the home industry brands market their businesses. Attendees will unlock cutting-edge marketing tools, through expert-led workshops, and with real-time support to help build momentum and grow their business in 2025 and beyond.“It all makes so much sense and feels so attainable when Ericka guides the process. Each segment built upon the next to reveal how to create a holistic brand story and marketing strategy. I never took marketing in college so I loved learning about basic principles of brand marketing like content pillars, emotional resonance, and the brand marketing funnel.” Jane Dagmi, Managing Director, HPXD.Ericka Saurit, CEO & founder of Saurit Creative, a marketing consulting agency for brands and creatives, is renowned for her ability to lead campaigns for brands like Airbnb and Estee Lauder, and is known for as a global brand strategist with decades of experience in the home, furnishings and vacation rental industries.“I created Marketing School for Creatives because I saw a gap between the inspiring work of designers and other creatives were doing and their ability to fully communicate their brand story.” says Saurit. “For many of the home industry brands I work with, translating their vision into compelling marketing that attracts their perfect fit clients is challenging.”MSC Live 2025, 4-week virtual event held from January 13 to February 7, will feature a powerful lineup of industry leaders and marketing innovators ready to share actionable insights and game-changing techniques. The event kicks off with a keynote conversation on building a purpose-driven brand with AphroChic founders Jeanine Hays and Bryan Mason, and features insightful weekly workshops from over 20 industry leaders including Kara Mercer and Teressa Johnson, Jenna Gaidusek, Amber Guyton, Kate Bendewald, Nicole LaShae Ben, and Sumaira Amber.“Over four weeks, participants will learn actionable strategies for polishing their brand story, mastering visual storytelling, creating a marketing plan, and amplifying their reach using social media and other tools.” Saurit shared. Adding, these live virtual workshops are reinforced with weekly office hour calls with MSC founder and brand strategist, Ericka Saurit, with recorded sessions available on demand, anytime on the MSC platform.“There is something to be said for the confidence found after joining MSC. It helps allay the fears of "imposter syndrome" when I approach a conversation with a marketer, or brand strategist. Every module and milestone of this course left me feeling eager to start the next, and more and more confident in my role.” Ken Lewis, Johnny Davis Digital, “MSC has also allowed me to take the first huge step in the future of our company, and I feel fully-prepared to execute a marketing plan that I only could have dreamt of 6 months ago. If you are willing to ask your potential clients to take a leap of faith and invest in your brand, put that same faith in investing in your future. There has not been one day at work that I haven't been able to speak to the fundamentals taught in this course, or applied them in an internal or external conversation.”Registration for Marketing School for Creatives - MSC Live 2025 is open now. MSC membership is $79/month or $790/year (save 20% with annual enrollment). For more information and to enroll, visit www.marketingschoolforcreatives.com/live “One of the things I admire most about Ericka Saurit is her ability to uplift others and help the design and trade community to unlock their true potential. I have known Ericka for years, and have seen first-hand her ability to create works of art in marketing and branding for her clients, and combined with her undeniable passion I can’t wait to attend Marketing School for Creatives - MSC Live 2025.“ shared Serena Martin, founder of 24/7 Creative Agency.About Marketing School for CreativesFounded by designer and brand marketing strategist Ericka Saurit, Marketing School for Creatives (MSC) is an industry-leading marketing platform designed specifically for interior designers, marketers in the home industry, and creative service professionals. With a focus on storytelling and strategy, MSC empowers creatives to elevate their brands, attract ideal clients, and build thriving, sustainable businesses.About Saurit Creative“As a marketer for home brands, I’ve seen the power of great storytelling at work in businesses of all sizes—from residential and contract interior design firms, to home furnishings manufacturers, to global tech companies and even D2C startups—and the same thing is true for them all…brands with a clear, concise story consistently outperform those with inconsistent messages every time.In 2020 I founded Saurit Creative with a mission to support and elevate brands across the entire home industry. Our value lies in deep industry insight, broad implementation expertise, and storytelling craft—a powerful combination that differentiates us from standard marketing agencies. Let’s transform your business into a brand together.” -Ericka SauritFor media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:Ericka Sauritericka@sauritcreative.com###

