Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,218 in the last 365 days.

Türkiye: ICRC President concludes first official visit to Türkiye

Her trip to Türkiye, which immediately followed visits to both Lebanon and Syria, was an opportunity to meet with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) to discuss ways to expand and strengthen cooperation around promoting international humanitarian law and reducing suffering in conflict zones worldwide. 

“I look forward to a new chapter of collaboration between the ICRC and Türkiye,” President Spoljaric said. “With so many conflicts taking a devastating toll on civilians around the world, Türkiye has long played a critical role in alleviating suffering and advancing respect for international humanitarian law. The strong partnership with Kizilay is vital in these efforts, and I look forward to deepening this cooperation further.”  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Türkiye: ICRC President concludes first official visit to Türkiye

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more