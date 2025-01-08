Türkiye: ICRC President concludes first official visit to Türkiye

Her trip to Türkiye, which immediately followed visits to both Lebanon and Syria, was an opportunity to meet with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) to discuss ways to expand and strengthen cooperation around promoting international humanitarian law and reducing suffering in conflict zones worldwide.

“I look forward to a new chapter of collaboration between the ICRC and Türkiye,” President Spoljaric said. “With so many conflicts taking a devastating toll on civilians around the world, Türkiye has long played a critical role in alleviating suffering and advancing respect for international humanitarian law. The strong partnership with Kizilay is vital in these efforts, and I look forward to deepening this cooperation further.”