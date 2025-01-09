Swiss-based company CERRET launches a safety bracelet blending technology with elegance

Cerret Silver 925 Double Chain (left) and Cerret 24K Gold Leather strap (right)

Ensure personal safety with elegant and functional jewellery.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CERRET unveils its latest innovation: a safety jewelry bracelet that instantly connects you with emergency contacts in critical situations, blending elegance with peace of mind.Founded by Alexandre Cerret following a loved one's assault, CERRET aims to provide solutions that prevent others from feeling helpless in similar situations."The trauma of that night is something that never completely goes away," Alexandre said during the product launch. "But it also became a source of strength and purpose, driving our commitment to make personal safety accessible and effective for everyone."CERRET 's finely designed jewelry integrates an advanced emergency alert system. In moments of danger, users can activate an emergency signal by pressing the panic button twice. This immediately notifies their selected contacts with a phone call, a message, and their live location for the next 48 hours, ensuring they can be rescued promptly."We want a discreet safety product that combines tech with luxury and fully integrates into people's everyday lives," said Alexandre, the CEO of CERRET. "With this bracelet, you don't need to make a call on your own in a panic situation or carry a bulky safety device in hand at any time. Simply wear it on your wrist, it will be your safety guard and your piece of fine jewelry."Laura S. a mother from Los Angeles, shared her reasons for purchasing the CERRET bracelet for her teenage daughter. "I wanted something she could use instantly in an emergency, unlike the self-defence keychains or pepper spray that are hard to access quickly," she explained.Sarah W. from Houston commented on the bracelet's practicality, saying, "It's a relief not having to carry pepper spray everywhere, but still feeling prepared."Meanwhile, in New York, Jeffrey N. uses the bracelet differently, as a medical alert device for her father, who lives in a rural area. "It gives me peace of mind knowing he can easily alert us in case of a fall or other urgent situations," he stated.CERRET has unveiled its latest collection on https://cerret.com , offering luxurious 925 Silver, 24K Gold, and stunning Rose Gold bracelets. Customers can choose between chic leather straps or refined double chains. The CERRET app is also available for download, providing seamless access to all features for an enhanced user experience.Media Contact: Judy Taylor, judy@cerret.com+41 76 521 12 54CERRET, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, innovates in the luxury market with safety bracelets that blend supreme elegance with advanced security features. Crafted from materials such as 925 Silver, 24K Gold, and Rose Gold, CERRET's offerings are designed to provide peace of mind through a seamlessly integrated emergency alert system. Each piece stands as a testament to the brand's commitment to combining style with essential functionality, making safety accessible and stylish. For more details, visit https://cerret.com

