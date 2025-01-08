Nye & Company's January 22nd-23rd Chic and Antique Auction will feature fine art, antiques and traditional Americana

Striking painting by Le Pho (1907-2001), the esteemed Vietnamese and French artist, titled Mother and Child, Le Couture, oil on silk laid on board. Estimate: $40,000-$60,000. Extraordinary pair of mid-19th century carved wooden figures depicting enslaved men dressed as liveried footmen, meticulously crafted by unknown artisans. Estimate: $15,000-$25,000. Federal brass-mounted inlaid mahogany tall-case clock, signed Aaron Willard (Massachusetts), circa 1800-1820. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000. Oil on panel portrait painting of a lady by the Dutch Master Nicholas Maes (1634-1693), a renowned Golden Age artist known for his elegant genre scenes. Estimate: $5,000-$10,000. Oil on canvas atmospheric landscape painting by Edward Corbett (American, 1919-1971), titled Provincetown VIII (August #8). Estimate: $7,000-$10,000.

The two-day event, live and online, will showcase noted artists such as Le Pho, Nicolaes Maes and Edward Corbett, as well as wonderful pieces of Americana.

This auction offers a rare opportunity to acquire outstanding works of art and distinguished pieces of Americana, each with its own unique history and superb provenance.” — Andrew Holter

BLOOMFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nye & Company’s upcoming Chic and Antique Auction, set for January 22nd and 23rd, is an exciting two-day event that will showcase an impressive array of fine art, antiques and Americana, with works by celebrated artists such as Le Pho Nicolaes Maes and Edward Corbett , as well as a variety of remarkable pieces of traditional Americana.The Wednesday-Thursday sale, starting both days at 10am Eastern time, will be held online and in the Bloomfield, New Jersey gallery. It is expected to draw significant interest from collectors and connoisseurs alike. The auction offers a rare opportunity to acquire outstanding works of art and distinguished pieces of Americana, each with its own unique history and superb provenance.Standout pieces of fine art will include a striking painting by Le Pho, the esteemed Vietnamese artist known for his evocative works blending Eastern and Western artistic traditions. Other notable artworks include masterpieces by Nicolaes Maes, the renowned Dutch Golden Age artist known for his elegant genre scenes; and Edward Corbett, a mid-20th-century artist celebrated for his atmospheric landscapes of Provincetown, Mass.The auction will also feature the noteworthy collection of traditional Americana from Patty and Sam McCullough, one that includes exceptional examples of 18th and 19th century American craftsmanship. Among the highlights is an outstanding example of American clockmaking, a Federal Aaron Willard tall case clock with distinctive double-stepped base.Also included are fine selections of Queen Anne and Chippendale chairs, exemplifying the finest traditions of American furniture design; painted baskets; a striking Boston Artistic Company carved eagle plaque; and numerous other fine decorative objects.Additionally, the auction includes two exceptional Chippendale high chests of drawers, likely from Long Island and Eastern Connecticut and epitomizing the elegant craftsmanship and refined proportions for which their respective regions are legend; and exceptional Queen Anne and Chippendale-style pieces that provide an excellent opportunity for collectors of fine American and English antiques.An extraordinary pair of mid-19th century carved figures depicting enslaved individuals dressed as liveried footmen are remarkable works of art, meticulously crafted by unknown artisans. They offer a haunting glimpse into the complex history of slavery and its impact on the American South. The figures, carved from wood and dressed in formal livery, embody the harsh contradictions of the time, portraying enslaved people in subjugated yet dignified forms.This collection invites reflection on the nuanced roles enslaved individuals were forced to play in a society that simultaneously dehumanized and commodified them. As part of our ongoing commitment to preserving and interpreting the historical narratives of marginalized communities, this lot aims to provoke important conversations about race, power, and identity in American history.The Fraunces Tavern Museum, one of New York City's oldest and most storied landmarks, has announced the approval to deaccession a selection of its portrait paintings and contemporary Zuber wallpaper panels depicting Scenic America. The decision, made by the Museum's Board of Trustees, aligns with the institution’s ongoing efforts to refine its collection and focus on historical artifacts that best represent its mission.The deaccessioned items, which include several 19th-century portraits and intricate wallpaper panels, will be made available for sale to select institutions and collectors, ensuring that they continue to be appreciated and preserved. The proceeds from the deaccession will support future preservation efforts and educational programming at the museum.Nye and Company, a longtime leader in premium design and furniture, is thrilled to present an exclusive selection of Mid-Century Modern masterpieces, featuring some of the most revered names in design history. This collection includes the iconic Barcelona Chair by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe for Knoll; the elegant The Chair by Hans Wegner; and the timeless Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller. Each piece represents the perfect fusion of craftsmanship, comfort and enduring style, embodying the aesthetic spirit of the Mid-Century Modern era.A symbol of minimalist luxury, the Barcelona Chair was originally designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and Lilly Reich for the 1929 International Exposition in Barcelona, Spain. Today, it remains a timeless piece, seamlessly combining modernist principles with sumptuous comfort. Its sleek stainless-steel frame and sumptuous leather cushions have made it a staple in high-end interiors worldwide, offering a sophisticated statement of elegance.Known as The Chair, the celebrated piece by Danish designer Hans Wegner is regarded as the pinnacle of craftsmanship and functional design. First introduced in 1949, Wegner’s chair became a symbol of Danish modernism. The clean, sculptural form and ergonomic design of The Chair invite both comfort and aesthetic appreciation, with its renowned quality of craftsmanship evident in every detail. A true icon of Scandinavian design, it continues to be admired for its simplicity and enduring appeal.Perhaps the most well-known of Mid-Century Modern designs, the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman has been a symbol of luxurious comfort since it was introduced in 1956. Designed by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller, this chair remains an enduring favorite for design aficionados around the world. With its sumptuous, molded plywood shell, plush leather cushions, and fluid, organic form, the Eames Lounge Chair exudes comfort and sophistication, making it the ideal blend of form and function.This exceptional collection of Mid-Century Modern furniture will be available for viewing and purchase at Nye and Company’s showroom or online at www.nyeandcompany.com . Each piece offers a unique opportunity to bring timeless design into the home or office, allowing collectors, design enthusiasts and interior decorators to experience the enduring appeal of these classic works of art.Real-time Internet and absentee bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com, BidSpirit.com and the Nye & Company website: www.nyeandcompany.com . Telephone bidding is available on a limited basis.Nye & Company encourages everyone to come by the Bloomfield gallery or view the sale online. People can bid in absentia and online. An online preview is being held now thru January 22-23rd at www.nyeandcompany.com www.bidspirit.com and www.invaluable.com Anyone looking for additional images, condition reports or info about an object is invited to visit the Nye & Company website or email to info@nyeandcompany.com. For those that would like to inspect the items in person, a public exhibition will be held January 13th -17th from 10am to 4pm Eastern time each day and then again January 20th-22nd between the hours of 10am to 4pm.For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the Chic and Antique auction on Wednesday and Thursday, January 22nd-January 23rd, visit www.nyeandcompany.com . The full color catalog will be available to be viewed shortly at the abovenamed websites.Nye & Company is a leading auction house specializing in fine art, antiques, and decorative arts. With a reputation for expertise, integrity, and excellent customer service, Nye & Company’s auctions have garnered attention from collectors, museums, and institutions worldwide. For over a decade, the auction house has been known for its exceptional offerings, including rare and important works of art, fine antiques, and Americana.For more information about the auction or to request a complete catalog, please visit www.nyeandcompany.com or contact Nye & Company at (973) 984-6900.# # # #

