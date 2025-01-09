Epos Now Honoured with Green Apple Award 2024 for Environmental Excellence in Partnership with GiftTrees

Epos Now wins 2024 Green Apple Award for planting 200K trees with GiftTrees, enhancing reforestation, supporting communities, and boosting SME growth.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epos Now , a leading AI-driven point-of-sale and embedded finance platform, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Green Apple Award 2024 for Environmental Best Practice. This accolade recognises the company's successful partnership with GiftTrees , through which they enabled the planting of over 200,000 trees in agroforestry systems where the planet and people need them most.The collaborative initiative has made a profound positive impact, not only contributing to global reforestation efforts but also creating sustainable food sources, jobs, and income for farming families. Through forestation, Epos Now and GiftTrees are helping to combat climate change by sequestering tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and reducing deforestation."We are deeply honoured to receive the Green Apple Award for our work with GiftTrees," said Ryan Heaphy, Head of Global Partnerships at Epos Now. "This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to creating a sustainable impact that benefits both the planet and our merchants. By enabling small and medium businesses to participate in meaningful environmental initiatives, we're empowering them to compete with industry giants and meet the growing consumer demand for socially responsible practices."Rachel Marshall, GiftTrees' Commercial Director commented: “We're thrilled for the whole team at Epos Now and their customers - they thoroughly deserve this Green Apple Award. Some of their restaurants shout about their commitment to GiftTrees and others keep it very subtle. Either way, they have all given diners a great way to do something good, pass on the power of prosperity to those who need it most, and help restore our precious planet.”Epos Now's merchants play a crucial role in this endeavour. By integrating the GiftTrees programme into their point-of-sale systems, merchants allow their customers to seamlessly offset their carbon footprint with every transaction. This not only enhances the customer experience but also strengthens the merchants' competitive edge by aligning with values of sustainability and corporate responsibility.In turn, Epos Now rewards its environmentally responsible merchants. Those who download the GiftTrees app are eligible to receive discounts on their monthly Epos Now subscription and receive monthly content showcasing their impact. This incentive reinforces Epos Now's commitment to supporting merchants who prioritise sustainability, helping them to grow their businesses while making positive environmental contributions.Epos Now and GiftTrees look forward to expanding their collaborative efforts in sustainability and social impact, and are proud that their environmental commitments were recognised at the Kensington Palace awards ceremony.About Epos NowEpos Now is a leading AI-driven point-of-sale and embedded finance platform operating in 10 countries, including the US, supporting over 80,000 small and medium-sized business locations. Founded in Norwich in 2011, Epos Now empowers underserved merchants in retail and hospitality globally, driving their success and enabling them to compete with industry giants.For more information, please visit https://www.eposnow.com/uk/ About GiftTreesGiftTrees helps lift people out of extreme poverty and counter some of the unavoidable damage to our planet by funding the creation and maintenance of agroforestry systems for farming families growing produce like fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds and spices.By working in partnership with restaurants and epos providers, we enable diners to balance their personal impact and give something good to the world, by funding the planting of a GiftTree on their restaurant bill for just £1.23. More than 12 million diners have happily contributed to over 4 million GiftTrees to date.

