HIP Video Promo Presents: Young Hitta releases brand new music video "Letter 2 My Folks"

Philly native Young Hitta drops epic new hip hop track "Letter 2 My Folks"

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starbound Young Hitta is a true rap powerhouse—infusing his genuine love of music and authentic, lively spirit into each of his expertly crafted tracks. The Philly-born-and-raised rapper grew up immersed in the music world looking up to his father—DJ and TV music show host Ronnie Ron. Being surrounded by musical legends from an early age gave him a unique perspective that catapulted his artistic path. Having grown up in the musical sphere, it was only natural that Young Hitta embarked on his rap journey as a young teenager—adopting a tunnel vision mentality that channels his boundless energy and relentless drive into his craft. The result? Fiery, passionate tracks with deliciously smooth flow—filled with booming bass, melodic riffs, and resonant lyricism. Guided by the mentors who stood in his corner in his own career, Young Hitta is dedicated to passing along his wisdom and mentorship. Playing many roles—producer, engineer, manager, cheerleader, and more—he lends his talents to up-and-coming artists with promise. Believing that each person is a “star in their own way,” he aims to inspire listeners to persevere through challenges and embrace their potential. With exciting new projects on the horizon for this twenty-six-year-old in the coming months, fans old and new are eagerly awaiting Young Hitta’s most dynamic and expressive display of artistry yet.

Written, produced, and engineered entirely by Young Hitta, “Letter 2 My Folks” is an emotionally charged, deeply moving track rooted in his personal experiences with loss. Dedicated to his mother and grandmother, whom he lost in 2023 and 2020 respectively, the song takes the form of an intimate letter. Through raw and honest lyricism, Young Hitta expresses deep gratitude for the sacrifices made by his family and mentors, while acknowledging the struggles and triumphs that have shaped his journey. The song’s dynamic production features a dominating, almost haunting beat backed by melodic riffs and steady bass lines, dripping with Young Hitta’s signature fiery sound. Young Hitta’s silky-smooth flow weaves seamlessly through the music, infusing the track with an electrifying jolt of energy. Yet, his sincerity seeps into every verse—more than just a personal tribute, “Letter 2 My Folks” is a source of solace and encouragement for anyone grappling with enormous challenges. Recognizing the profound loneliness and darkness that often accompanies grief, Young Hitta courageously extends a hand to listeners—reminding them they are not alone and urging them to follow in his footsteps toward finding strength within themselves.

The music video for “Letter 2 My Folks” is a visually stunning, unexpectedly vulnerable portrayal of loss, love, and resilience. Directed in collaboration with Mirzy Productions (@1mirs), Young Hitta crafts a muted atmosphere of reflection and reverence infused with an unmistakable Philly grit. Every frame feels authentically Young Hitta, as he brings his lyrical letter to life on screen. Dynamic quick cuts and exhilarating flashes breathe life and energy into each shot as Young Hitta delivers his verses with a commanding presence. Yet, amidst the vibrant visuals, two important objects quietly steal the spotlight; glittering pendants bearing pictures of his mother and grandmother that never leave Young Hitta’s side. These cherished photos remain close to his heart, symbolizing his dedication to their memory and gratitude for their impact on his life. Rich with personal touches, “Letter 2 My Folks” is more like a visual diary, serving not only as a heartfelt tribute to his lost loved ones, but also as an invitation for viewers to share in his experience of healing, gratitude, and perseverance.

