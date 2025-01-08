Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Annual Corn Crop Survey

Every fall, IDALS samples new corn crop around the state for the presence of mycotoxins – fungi that can contaminate grain, creating health issues for livestock.

Because of last year’s growing conditions, IDALS anticipated the study would show low levels of mycotoxins. However, 94 percent of corn samples showed the presence of vomitoxin, also known as deoxynivalenol or DON. Four of 99 samples showed vomitoxins that exceed the FDA guidance level. Based on the prevalence of vomitoxin around the state, IDALS recommends feed mills test their stored corn and work with livestock producers who may be affected.

As the name implies, vomitoxin consumption can cause vomiting and feed refusal in livestock. Swine and poultry producers, especially those feeding a large percentage of their protein as DDGS (which concentrates vomitoxin levels), should watch for these clinical signs. If questions or concerns arise, livestock producers should contact their herd veterinarians and nutritionists.

