Gauteng Roads and Transport appeals for caution on roads during persistent disruptive rains

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport is appealing to residents and motorists to be cautious during the persistent and disruptive rains expected over the next few days.

The department would also wish to warn road users of possible flash floods, to avoid crossing flooded bridges and low-lying bridges.

This comes after a warning by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) that disruptive rainfall leading to localised flooding, damage to road infrastructure in low-lying areas and bridges, is expected in the province over the next few days.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has reiterated calls to motorists, bikers and pedestrians to exercise extreme caution when driving or walking in rainy conditions.

“We urge you to be extra vigilant and careful during these conditions to prevent injuries and loss of lives.”

The MEC cautioned that motorists must remain alert, at all times, particularly when driving under rainy conditions.

She also called for collaboration with stakeholders, all road users to embrace safe practices by adhering to speed limits, staying alert, and ensuring roadworthiness of their vehicles. This, she added, will go a long way in creating safer roads for everyone.

As a precautionary measure, the Department’s emergency road maintenance teams are on stand-by and keeping a close eye on developments to assist with disaster management services in the event of damage or excessive flooding on provincial or municipal roads.

