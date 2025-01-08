Gauteng Legislature responds to allegations of the Gauteng Provincial Government’s possible bankruptcy

Chairperson of the Gauteng Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Finance, Honourable Andiswa Mosai, has noted the Independent Online article dated 03 January 2025, titled: “MEC warns of R6 billion shortfall by June 2025”.

Furthermore, the Committee notes the rebuttal of the article in the form of a Media Statement issued by Gauteng MEC for Finance, Mr. Lebogang Maile, dated 07 January 2025.

The Committee will continue to closely monitor expenditure patterns of departments and entities and conduct oversight to ensure that the Gauteng Provincial Departments exercise fiscal discipline.

The Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Finance is a multi-party committee that is mandated to conduct financial management oversight on the Gauteng Provincial Executive (as led by the Premier of Gauteng) including entities within the Gauteng Provincial Government, with the key responsibility to ensure that there is prudence and accountability in relation to utilization of government resources.

The Committee does this in conjunction with the Gauteng Provincial Treasury, which it oversees. In turn, the Gauteng Provincial Treasury despite being overseen by the Portfolio Committee, it is a strategic partner in oversight, as the former monitors expenditure in Gauteng Provincial Government’s Departments.

Over time, Gauteng Provincial Treasury has provided the Portfolio Committee with expenditures trends of the Gauteng Provincial Government, and where necessary provided expert advice on how expenditure anomalies should be addressed to ascertain that provincial departments do not exceed their allocated budgets.

