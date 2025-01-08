Submit Release
MEC Matome Chiloane mourns passing of Afropop musician, Winnie Khumalo

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Mr. Matome Chiloane has expressed sadness over the passing of Afropop musician Winnie Khumalo, who sadly passed away on Tuesday, 07 January 2025 after a short illness.

The Soweto-born musician’s career dates back to the 1980s, starting as a backup singer to other musicians, including the legendary Brenda Fassie. Khumalo released her first solo album called “Hey Laitie”, which was produced by Sello “Chicco” Twala at the tender age of 15.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of musician Winnie Khumalo. Her music and vibrant energy inspired both young and old. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, her daughter Rethabile who is also a musician, friends and all those who loved her music. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” says MEC Matome Chiloane.

