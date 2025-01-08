Minister Nomakhosazana Meth signs contracts with Labour Activation Programme partner organisations, 9 Jan

The Minister of the Department of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth (MP) will on Thursday, 9 January 2025, sign contracts with 12 Labour Activation Programme (LAP) partner organisations in the Western Cape, aimed at stimulating job creation in the Province.

The Labour Activation Programme is the Department’s flagship job creation initiative. LAP partners in the Western Cape, will each sign a pledge committing to the absorption of more than 17 000 job jobseekers in key sectors of the economy including retail, customer service, hospitality, agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, transportation, food delivery, mining, and information communication and technology.

These opportunities are expected to be created in the province, over the next few months.

Members of the media are invited to the event as follows:

Date: Thursday, 9 January 2025

Time: 09:00 – 13:00

Venue: Dadase’s Lifestyle,

No. 32 Tambo Road,

Mandela Park,

Khayelitsha

Media enquiries:

Ms. Thobeka Magcai

Ministry Spokesperson

E-mail: Thobeka.Magcai@Labour.gov.za

Cell: 072 737 2205

To RSVP, contact :

Mr. Sabelo Mali

Cell: 082 729 5804

E-mail Sabelo.Mali@labour.gov.za

