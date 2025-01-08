HIP Video Promo Presents: GoodGuyDavid1 releases new music video "Baby"

Maryland rapper GoodGuyDavid1 drops epic new hip hop single "Baby"

LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Vanison was no stranger to the mean streets and coping with drugs as a teen growing up in Prince George County, Maryland, but it wasn’t until after he had his own first-hand experience with violence that he had the revelation something needed to change. Now as the 27-year-old rapper, GoodGuyDavid1, he has left the life of a felon for a life of faith and is turning his hurt into his hustle in pursuit of a better life.

With thousands of Instagram followers and a growing Spotify discography built off of indie touring, this underdog is slowly crawling his way out of the trenches and into the limelight. He credits his fortitude to his belief in a higher power and praises his relationship with spirituality in guiding him toward his true self. In his heart of hearts, David is a dream chaser and a cycle breaker like many music makers before him, stating that he draws influence from industry juggernauts like Kendrick Lamar, DaBaby and Trippie Red. Instead of hiding from his history, David believes that his mistakes have been his greatest teachers and wants to use his past to inspire the belief in others that they too can change with a little more love, a little more grace, and a lot of determination. David is now working to set a better example after finding the love of his life and realizing another big dream of his – his hopes of starting a family. GoodGuyDavid1 is releasing a new music video for his song, “Baby.”

The “Baby” music video is a testament to David’s work ethic both on and off-screen. Outside of filming, David also self-produced the music video to help bring his vision to life while he can also be seen pumping iron while the camera is rolling. With the help of direction by Mikeal Imaging, the visuals for “Baby” serve to highlight David’s commitment to self-improvement for himself and his future family. The rapper working out in the gym is representative of the hard work he is doing mentally, physically and spiritually in this season of his life to keep his woman and get the career of his dreams. Although many of the artist’s previous songs featured heavier subject matter, David is now claiming a new season of peace and abundance with the lighthearted lyrics in “Baby”. At its core, this song is a celebration of love and an expression of gratitude for when one finally finds that special person. With its banging beat, unfiltered lyrics and inspirational visuals, “Baby” is the go-to music video to hype anyone up at the gym, get the adrenaline pumping on a scenic Sunday drive, or use as a rap battle inspiration at the block party with the homies.

