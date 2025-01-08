City of Milford Invests in Childcare, Housing Developments to Foster Growth Across Generations

Community creates an “environment of growth” to earn recertification in Nebraska’s Leadership Certified Community program

The Department of Economic Development (DED) has recognized officials in the City of Milford (pop. 2,211) for their ongoing success in Nebraska’s Leadership Certified Community (LCC) program. The city earned program recertification for strategic planning efforts to increase opportunities in childcare, education, housing, and recreation. DED’s Southeast Nebraska Business Consultant Dave Honz presented the award to Milford city leaders on Tuesday, January 7th.

Milford is one of 31 LCC communities in Nebraska. DED established the program in 2011 to help qualified communities adapt to ongoing changes and opportunities in economic development. Leadership Certified Communities earn program designation for five years by demonstrating preparedness in strategic planning and technological development, investing in new and existing businesses, and creating a robust online marketing plan. Milford received its first LCC designation in 2019.

“Thanks to our various partners for collaborating with us throughout the Leadership Certified Community recertification process, including DED, the Nebraska Public Power District, council members and staff, and the Seward County Chamber & Development Partnership (SCCDP),” said City of Milford Mayor Patrick Kelley. “We are honored to achieve this important recertification and look forward to the continued success stories of improving our community with tools like this to aid us along the way.”

Over the past five years, Milford leaders have worked extensively to create local housing opportunities. Residents celebrated the start of the community’s three-phase, 54-lot Timber Creek subdivision in 2020. Phases two and three opened in 2024.In 2023, developers converted Milford’s former Crestview Care Center nursing home into a 21-unit apartment building, First Street Flats, which is now fully occupied. Additionally, Southeast Community College (SCC) has added two 150-bed dormitories. The first, Prairie Hall, was completed in 2019. The second, Meadow Hall, was finished in 2021.

Ongoing development taking place at SCC’s entrepreneurship center, which includes incubator rental “focus suites” and business coaching opportunities, aligns with additional local efforts to foster a welcoming space for new and existing businesses. Private donations to Milford Public Schools recently contributed to the purchase of new screen printing, engraving, 3D printing, and plasma cutter equipment. With this equipment, students now have opportunities to create and sell products and services throughout the community.

“Contributions that encourage entrepreneurship and creativity in our schools are showing students firsthand that leaders in Milford want to invest in their futures,” said LCC Director Kelly Gewecke. “As workforce recruitment efforts grow, DED commends communities that consistently look for ways to keep our talented young people in Nebraska.”

The community of Milford has successfully utilized state programs to support development. The city received a $50,000 planning grant from DED through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for Downtown Revitalization (DTR) in 2020. The City of Milford matched $12,500 for a project total of $62,500. In 2018, Milford’s Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act (LB840) passed, which allows voters to utilize local tax dollars for economic development purposes.

In addition, Milford’s LB840 program contributed $85,000 to secure assistance from DED’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund (RWHF) in 2020 and 2022.

The city and Seward County Chamber & Development Partnership are prioritizing ongoing projects to enhance Milford’s quality of life. Seward County’s Broadband Task Force and the Nebraska Broadband Office engaged residents in efforts to increase broadband capabilities during a town hall session earlier this year. The community now offers four fiber-to-the-home Internet Service Providers (ISP’s).

The city is also investing in its youngest residents. The Milford Childhood Learning Center (MCLC) received a $70,000 grant to support a childcare center in 2023. The $1.2 million facility opened in the summer of 2024 and offers services for up to 50 children. Throughout 2024, the center utilized Nebraska Child Care Tax Credits and raised thousands of dollars in donations to become a debt-free facility.

“Over the past five plus years, Milford’s successes have been in various community and economic development areas,” said SCCDP President & CEO Jonathan Jank. “Local public and private sector leaders have created innovative solutions to solve community challenges, which have developed an environment of growth now and for the future.”

For information about the Leadership Certified Community Program, contact Kelly Gewecke at kelly.gewecke@nebraska.gov or 308-627-3151. More details about the LCC program are available by visiting https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/lcc/.