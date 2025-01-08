Submit Release
Governor Phil Scott Appoints Zachary Harvey to the House of Representatives

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced his appointment of Zachary Harvey, of Castleton, to fill the vacant Rutland-3 seat in the Vermont House of Representatives. Harvey replaces Chris Brown, who resigned last month.

“I am appreciative of Zak’s willingness to serve his constituents in this role,” said Governor Scott. “As we enter a new legislative session, I believe we have a real opportunity to address the affordability crisis we face and I’m confident Zak’s perspective will make him an effective legislator.”

“I am deeply honored by Governor Scott’s appointment and grateful for his confidence in me to represent Rutland’s 3rd District in the Vermont House of Representatives,” said Harvey.  “As the new legislative session begins, I am focused on addressing the issues facing Vermonters, such as affordability and education. I look forward to working with the Governor and my fellow legislators to build a stronger, more prosperous Vermont for all.”

Zachary Harvey, a proud 5th generation Vermonter, was born and raised in the Green Mountain State. Over a decade-long career in financial services, he held various roles at the New York Stock Exchange and its parent, Intercontinental Exchange, a Fortune 500 technology and data services company. He began his career at Nasdaq, a global technology and exchange operator.

Harvey earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with a minor in Economics from Providence College. He has served on several advisory boards supporting his alma mater and non-profit organizations.

Harvey’s appointment is effective Wednesday, January 8, 2025. He was selected from a list of candidates forwarded by the Castleton republican party.

