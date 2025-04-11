Statement from Governor Phil Scott on House Passage of H.454

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“This bill is nowhere near perfect due to the cost, timeline and more. However, we all agree that education transformation is needed this session. In order to accomplish that, the passage of this imperfect bill by the House so it can move to the Senate is an important procedural step toward achieving that goal. To be clear, there are many changes needed to earn final support of many legislators as well as my signature, and we will continue to make our case as this process moves through the legislative process.

“Having said that, I do appreciate the productive conversations we’ve had so far and I’m hopeful we can deliver education transformation to ensure all Vermont students have greater access to more opportunities and better outcomes, while Vermont taxpayers have a more predictable, stable, and affordable system.”