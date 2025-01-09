CodeLock Unveils Groundbreaking Patent to Transform Software Security

CodeLock’s New Patent Sets a Bold Standard for Securing the Global Software Supply Chain

After SolarWinds, we vowed to secure software—today, we deliver on that promise with a patented solution, safeguarding organizations' software supply chains worldwide.” — Brian Gallagher

ASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodeLock, a trailblazer in software security solutions, is thrilled to announce the approval of its latest U.S. patent—a revolutionary leap forward in protecting the global software supply chain. As cyber threats continue to escalate, CodeLock’s innovation offers a robust and proactive defense that sets a new standard in cybersecurity.

Revolutionary Technology, Unparalleled Protection

This cutting-edge technology dynamically generates specialized digital signatures across an entire codebase, creating virtual “notional containers” around specific code segments. These signatures, linked in a tamperproof chain using blockchain-inspired techniques, detect unauthorized changes, additions, or deletions with unparalleled precision. Seamlessly integrating into development environments, CodeLock’s lightweight client ensures robust security without disrupting workflows.

A Timely Innovation for Mounting Cyber Threats

With global software supply chain attacks projected to cost $138 billion annually by 2031, CodeLock’s patented solution comes at a critical moment. It empowers software developers, enterprises, and government agencies to monitor code integrity in real-time, ensuring protection against the increasingly sophisticated tactics of cybercriminals.

“A Vision Realized”: CEO Brian Gallagher Reflects

Brian Gallagher, CEO of CodeLock, celebrated this achievement with a nod to the company’s vision:

“Just days after the SolarWinds attack in 2020, we committed to developing a transformative solution for securing software. Today, we’re proud to offer organizations around the world a powerful tool to safeguard their software and missions.”

Setting the Standard for Software Security

This patent places CodeLock at the forefront of software supply chain security, directly addressing the priorities outlined in the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Secure Software Development Framework (SSDF) and Executive Order 14028. CodeLock’s solution is a pivotal advancement in the fight to secure software in both the public and private sectors.

An Invitation to Build a Safer Future

CodeLock calls on industry leaders and government agencies worldwide to join the mission to redefine software security. With this breakthrough technology, the future of safe, secure, and resilient software development is within reach.

For more information about CodeLock’s innovations and patented solutions, visit www.CodeLock.IT.

