GirlsClub Honors 2024 Top 25 Companies for Women in Leadership and Equity

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- #GirlsClub proudly announces the 2024 Top 25 Companies Where Women Want to Work , an annual celebration of organizations leading the way in fostering equitable, inclusive, and empowering workplaces for women. This year’s honorees were selected through community nominations, partnerships with initiatives like #GirlsClub, and recognition of DEI achievements. These organizations demonstrate strong representation of women in leadership and a commitment to fostering career growth and belonging.Among this year’s honorees are Southeastern Printing | SEP Communications, a leader in print and custom branded promotional products, and Televerde, a trailblazer in sales and marketing solutions that creates career opportunities for incarcerated women.“At Southeastern Printing, we’ve made diversity and inclusion the foundation of our success,” said Don Mader, CEO, Southeastern Printing | SEP Communications. “This recognition is a testament to the collaborative and innovative culture we’ve cultivated, and we are deeply honored to be part of this esteemed list.”“At Televerde, we’re all about giving women the tools, support, and space to thrive—no matter their background,” said Vince Barsolo, CEO of Televerde. “Being recognized by #GirlsClub as one of the 2024 Top 25 Companies Where Women Want to Work highlights our dedication to valuing each person for their impact on our clients’ success and the ideas they bring that help us grow, all within a culture where everyone belongs,” he added.The companies honored span a variety of sectors, including:Technology and SaaS: Organizations like KnowBe4, a leader in cybersecurity awareness training, and Planful, a pioneer in financial planning and analysis, are helping businesses thrive through innovative software and solutions.Sales Enablement and Customer Engagement: Companies like Sendoso, a leading platform for personalized gifting and customer engagement, and Criteria Corp., which specializes in pre-employment assessments and talent decision-making tools, are driving innovation in how businesses connect with customers and recruit top talent.Social Impact and Workforce Reentry: Televerde, with its groundbreaking mission of empowering incarcerated women through career development, exemplifies how businesses can align success with meaningful social impact.Corporate Printing and Sales Resource Management: Southeastern Printing | SEP Communications is at the forefront of providing one-to-one print communication and branded promotional products, fostering inclusive environments where diverse teams can flourish. Promotional product purchased through SEP Communications ensures diverse spending opportunities with a WBENC-certified woman-owned business.Cybersecurity and Workplace Safety: Companies like KnowBe4 are making workplaces safer by equipping organizations with the tools to mitigate security threats while prioritizing inclusive growth and representation in the tech industry.“The 2024 Top 25 Companies Where Women Want to Work are setting the standard for workplace excellence by making diversity and inclusion a priority,” said Jen Spencer, Program Vice President at #GirlsClub. “These organizations are not just talking about equity—they are creating it. By investing in women and cultivating opportunity, they are showing the world how to lead with impact.”The complete list of 2024 honorees is available at: https://wearegirlsclub.com/2024-top-25-companies-where-women-want-to-work/ Applications Open for 2025 Generation 7 Cohort: A Transformative Leadership Program#GirlsClub invites aspiring leaders to apply for its 2025 Generation 7 Cohort, running from April through October. This immersive program equips participants with mentorship, hands-on training, and access to a powerful community of go-to-market thought leaders.Organizations can champion workplace equity by sponsoring the 2025 cohort, gaining access to rising talent and supporting the mission of advancing women in leadership.Learn more and apply at: https://wearegirlsclub.com/girlsclub-generation-7 About #GirlsClub#GirlsClub is on a mission to change the face of leadership by empowering women to step into high-impact roles in sales, marketing, and customer success. Through mentorship, training, and a supportive community, #GirlsClub provides the tools women need to advance at every stage of their professional journey. Discover more at https://wearegirlsclub.com

