LionsBot International Partners with Evertreen for Global Reforestation Initiative

SINGAPORE, -, SINGAPORE, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LionsBot International, a leading manufacturer of autonomous cleaning robots, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Evertreen, a global platform dedicated to reforestation efforts. This collaboration underscores LionsBot's commitment to environmental sustainability and its mission to make the world a better place, one robot at a time. By combining cutting-edge technology with eco-friendly initiatives, LionsBot is taking bold steps toward addressing climate change and promoting greener practices globally. The partnership reflects a shared vision between the two companies to harness innovation for environmental impact and long-term sustainability.

Planting Trees for Every Robot Sold

Through this partnership, LionsBot will contribute to Evertreen's reforestation projects by planting a tree for every robot purchased. This initiative aims to offset carbon emissions and promote biodiversity, aligning with LionsBot's dedication to sustainability.

“LionsBot is dedicated to innovative solutions that advance both cleanliness and sustainability. This initiative reflects our commitment to giving back to the planet and creating a greener future for generations to come.” said Dylan Ng, CEO & Co-founder of LionsBot International.

Transparency and Real-Time Monitoring

Evertreen's platform enables companies to engage in tree-planting initiatives worldwide, providing transparency and real-time monitoring of the trees' growth. This collaboration will allow LionsBot and its customers to track the progress of the trees planted through this initiative, fostering a sense of shared responsibility and environmental stewardship.

"We are excited to partner with LionsBot International, a company that shares our vision for a greener planet," said Dan Ciufo, Co-founder of Evertreen. "Their innovative approach to cleaning solutions combined with their commitment to sustainability makes them a great partner in our reforestation efforts."

Initiative Launch and Customer Engagement

Originally launched in 2024, this partnership is set to continue growing in 2025 with new contributions and expanded efforts. The initial batch of trees has already been planted in regions identified by Evertreen as in critical need of reforestation, and additional planting initiatives are planned for this year. LionsBot customers will receive certificates acknowledging their contribution to the initiative, along with access to updates on the growth and impact of the trees planted.

For more information about LionsBot International and its commitment to sustainability, visit www.lionsbot.com.

For more information about Evertreen and its reforestation projects, visit www.evertreen.com.



About LionsBot International

LionsBot International is a Singapore-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of autonomous cleaning robots. With a mission to empower cleaners with smart, powerful, and easy-to-use cleaning robots, LionsBot is dedicated to enhancing cleaning productivity and contributing to a sustainable future.

About Evertreen

Evertreen is a global platform that facilitates reforestation efforts by enabling companies and individuals to plant trees worldwide. With a focus on transparency and real-time monitoring, Evertreen aims to combat climate change and promote environmental sustainability through large-scale tree-planting initiatives.



Legal Disclaimer:

