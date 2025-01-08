Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Size Expected to Reach $191.1 Mn by 2034

The global pharmaceutical logistics market size is calculated at USD 117.62 million in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 191.1 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.54% for the forecasted period.

Ottawa, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmaceutical logistics market size was valued at USD 111.45 million in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 181.07 million by 2033, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Download statistics of this report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-statistics/5253

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market: Revolutionizing Healthcare Supply Chains

The market for pharmaceutical logistics is rapidly growing due to the rising need to supply healthcare products across the globe. This market is a crucial component of the healthcare supply chain, guaranteeing the safe and timely distribution of medicine, vaccines, and other pharmaceutical products. As supply chains become complex and regulations regarding the safety and quality of pharmaceutical products become stricter, the need for efficient logistic solutions increases. Pharmaceutical logistics focuses on effectively delivering pharmaceutical products to end-users. The rising approvals of novel drugs are expected to boost the growth of the market. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) approved 55 novel drugs in 2023, including new molecular entities (NMEs). This underscores the need for sophisticated transportation to ensure the safe and efficient delivery of these highly sensitive pharmaceuticals, meeting stringent regulatory requirements and maintaining drug efficacy throughout the supply chain.

Major Trends in the Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

Rising Demand for Temperature-controlled Logistic Solutions: Some biologics and vaccines require temperature-controlled logistic solutions to transport and deliver them to end-users efficiently. According to the CDC, more than 70% of new drugs are temperature-sensitive and therefore require enhanced logistics solutions. Temperature variations during transport contribute to almost one-fifth of vaccine loss, prompting the need for a stable temperature control solution. Furthermore, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) underlines a need for verified cold chain systems to effectively deliver biologics and vaccines.

Some biologics and vaccines require temperature-controlled logistic solutions to transport and deliver them to end-users efficiently. According to the CDC, more than 70% of new drugs are temperature-sensitive and therefore require enhanced logistics solutions. Temperature variations during transport contribute to almost one-fifth of vaccine loss, prompting the need for a stable temperature control solution. Furthermore, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) underlines a need for verified cold chain systems to effectively deliver and vaccines. Technological Advancements in Pharmaceutical Logistics: Innovations like blockchain, AI-driven analytics, and autonomous delivery systems are transforming pharmaceutical logistics. One of the advantages of using blockchain is that the distribution of products is secured and protected against fakes. WHO estimates that counterfeit products account for up to 10% of all medicines sold in developing markets, highlighting the need for tracking via blockchain. Furthermore, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), machine learning applications make route planning efficient and shorten delivery time by 20%.

Innovations like blockchain, AI-driven analytics, and autonomous delivery systems are transforming pharmaceutical logistics. One of the advantages of using blockchain is that the distribution of products is secured and protected against fakes. WHO estimates that counterfeit products account for up to 10% of all medicines sold in developing markets, highlighting the need for tracking via blockchain. Furthermore, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), machine learning applications make route planning efficient and shorten delivery time by 20%. Partnerships and Collaboration: Rising partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and logistics provider to enhance their supply chain capabilities contribute to market expansion. Furthermore, government programs, including the EU eHealth Action Plan, also promote the digitalization of the pharmaceutical supply chain to increase access to necessary drugs.



Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Insights from Key Regions

North America’s Sustain Dominance in the Pharmaceutical Logistics Market: What till 2034?

North America dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. This is mainly due to the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high investment levels, and the presence of many key players. Increased government initiatives to promote pharmaceutical logistics further contributed to regional market growth. Moreover, the region is at the forefront of technological advancements, leading to rapid innovations in logistic solutions. The FDA’s Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) highlights the importance of an efficient supply chain and positively impacts the market.

Asia Pacific: The Fastest-growing Region

Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the coming years. This is mainly due to the increasing healthcare expenditures and the rising production of pharmaceuticals in countries like China and India. With the rapid expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, there is a high need for efficient logistic solutions to streamline supply chains. In addition, rising government investments in the production of novel drugs and stringent regulations regarding the quality and safety of pharmaceuticals during transportation boost the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Market Segmentation

By type , the non-cold chain logistics segment dominated the pharmaceutical logistics market in 2024 due to the rising demand for transportation and storage solutions for non-temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products, such as tablets, capsules, and ointments. The cold chain segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products such as biologics, vaccines, and specialty drugs.

, the non-cold chain logistics segment dominated the pharmaceutical logistics market in 2024 due to the rising demand for transportation and storage solutions for non-temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products, such as tablets, capsules, and ointments. The cold chain segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products such as biologics, vaccines, and specialty drugs. By application, the biopharma segment held the largest share of the market in 2024 due to the increasing production and demand for biologics, biosimilars, and cell and gene therapies. The chemical pharma segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. This is due to the increasing demand for chemical-based pharmaceuticals and the rising production of generic drugs.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Competitive Landscape

The pharmaceutical logistics market is evolving rapidly, as key players are focusing on technological innovations and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge. Major companies competing in the market include Agility Logistics, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, Inc., CEVA Logistics, C.H. Robinson, DB Schenker, Expeditors, Kerry Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel, Maersk, Marken LLP, Nippon Express, Pharma Logistics, and SF Express.

In December 2024, Riyadh Development Company (ARDCO), a publicly listed Saudi real estate development and development management company, and Agility Logistics Parks (ALP), announced the signing of a strategic partnership to build a state-of-the-art warehousing facility at a prime location east of Riyadh.

Recent Developments

In March 2024 , Noramco, a manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), announced the launch of Noramco Group, a North American pharmaceutical supply chain services provider. This new entity integrates the capabilities of two Noramco subsidiaries: Halo Pharma, a drug product contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and Purisys. This strategic move is designed to address escalating drug shortages and quality concerns in the U.S. by enhancing supply chain performance and increasing domestic production.

, Noramco, a manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), announced the launch of Noramco Group, a North American pharmaceutical supply chain services provider. This new entity integrates the capabilities of two Noramco subsidiaries: Halo Pharma, a drug product contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and Purisys. This strategic move is designed to address escalating drug shortages and quality concerns in the U.S. by enhancing supply chain performance and increasing domestic production. In June 2024 , ChargePoint Technology, a specialist in powder and liquid transfer, launched a new robotic material handling solution aimed at improving safety and efficiency in solid dosage drug manufacturing. The new robotics solution is designed to help manufacturers automate and update their production processes to meet future demand for delivering life-saving drug products to market. This includes upgrading portions of existing production lines to create semi-continuous cells or developing fully autonomous manufacturing systems for more advanced facilities.

, ChargePoint Technology, a specialist in powder and liquid transfer, launched a new robotic material handling solution aimed at improving safety and efficiency in solid dosage drug manufacturing. The new robotics solution is designed to help manufacturers automate and update their production processes to meet future demand for delivering life-saving drug products to market. This includes upgrading portions of existing production lines to create semi-continuous cells or developing fully autonomous manufacturing systems for more advanced facilities. In August 2024, LSPedia, a leader in SaaS solutions for global product traceability, announced a strategic partnership with Pharma Logistics, an industry leader in pharmaceutical reverse distribution. This collaboration is aimed at transforming the pharmaceutical supply chain by offering turnkey compliance solutions, enhanced data visibility, and improved supply chain efficiency.



Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global sequencing consumables market size is calculated at US$ 8.54 billion in 2024, grew to US$ 10.49 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 66.79 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 22.84% between 2024 and 2034.

size is calculated at US$ 8.54 billion in 2024, grew to US$ 10.49 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 66.79 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 22.84% between 2024 and 2034. The global cardiac biomarkers market size is calculated at USD 21.27 billion in 2024, grew to USD 24.39 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 83.54 billion by 2034.

size is calculated at USD 21.27 billion in 2024, grew to USD 24.39 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 83.54 billion by 2034. The global biosimulation market size is calculated at USD 3.97 billion in 2024, grew to USD 4.64 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 18.97 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 16.94% between 2024 and 2034.

size is calculated at USD 3.97 billion in 2024, grew to USD 4.64 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 18.97 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 16.94% between 2024 and 2034. The global health insurance market size is calculated at USD 1.78 trillion in 2024 and is expected to be worth USD 3.63 trillion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2034.

size is calculated at USD 1.78 trillion in 2024 and is expected to be worth USD 3.63 trillion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2034. The global bionic eye market size is calculated at USD 109.06 million in 2024 and is expected to be worth USD 255.59 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.89% from 2024 to 2034.

size is calculated at USD 109.06 million in 2024 and is expected to be worth USD 255.59 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.89% from 2024 to 2034. The global C-reactive protein testing market size is calculated at USD 5.58 billion in 2024, grew to USD 5.6 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 5.75 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 0.3% between 2024 and 2034.

size is calculated at USD 5.58 billion in 2024, grew to USD 5.6 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 5.75 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 0.3% between 2024 and 2034. The global insulin delivery system market size is calculated at US$ 17.77 in 2024, grew to US$ 19.18 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 38.09 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 7.92% between 2024 and 2034.

size is calculated at US$ 17.77 in 2024, grew to US$ 19.18 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 38.09 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 7.92% between 2024 and 2034. The global antacids market size is calculated at USD 7.47 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth USD 10.33 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 3.30% from 2024 to 2034.

size is calculated at USD 7.47 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth USD 10.33 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 3.30% from 2024 to 2034. The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in precision medicine market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.74 billion in 2024 to surpass around USD 26.66 billion by 2034, registered at a CAGR of 25.54% between 2024 and 2034.

size is estimated to grow from USD 2.74 billion in 2024 to surpass around USD 26.66 billion by 2034, registered at a CAGR of 25.54% between 2024 and 2034. The global non-invasive blood glucose monitoring system market size is calculated at USD 34 million in 2024 and is expected to be worth USD 316.65 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 25% from 2024 to 2034.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Non-cold Chain Logistics

Cold Chain Logistics

By Application

Biopharma

Chemical Pharma

Specialty Pharma



By Region

North America US Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Discover our detailed Table of Contents (TOC) for the Pharmaceutical Logistics Market @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/table-of-content/pharmaceutical-logistics-market-sizing

Acquire our comprehensive analysis today @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5253

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations. We are a global strategy consulting firm that assists business leaders in gaining a competitive edge and accelerating growth. We are a provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations.

Browse our Brand-New Journals:

https://www.towardspackaging.com

https://www.towardsautomotive.com

https://www.precedenceresearch.com

https://www.towardsdental.com

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare

Get Our Freshly Printed Chronicle: https://www.healthcarewebwire.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.