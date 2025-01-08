HIP Video Promo Presents: Freekstar premieres new music video "Bulletproof" on Music-News.com

Freekstar release brand pop punk anthem "Bulletproof"

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If music listeners really want to feel invincible, it’s time to pick up a guitar. The strummer during a great song, performed at full volume, with no restrictions to personal expression is as close to an invulnerable being as there is in this world. There’s a reason that those who chase immortality choose to rock. In major chords they are glorified. One might even say they're bulletproof.

The members of Freekstar certainly would. “Bulletproof,” their latest blast of irreverent punk, is an act of defiance, a magic incantation, and a high-decibel banishment of self-doubt, fear, and social anxiety. Guitarist Tim Hutchinson and singer Sharon Wilson have a remedy for all of that. They want fans singing along at the top of their lungs, standing firm with spirits lifted, confident in the knowledge that they are all they’ll ever need. They know just how to get them there, too. All they’ve got to do is plug in and play.

The members of Freekstar don’t merely sing about the inspirational power of rock. They’ve experienced it firsthand. Though the track sounds effortless, it’s really the culmination of years of refinement in the clubs and theaters of London. (Wilson has even written about the chase in The Human Glitterball, a tell-all novel.) During their ascendency, they’ve played with some like-minded bands who’ve also mixed the style of new wave with the pure kinetic energy of punk rock and the raw experimentation of electronic music: Manic Street Preachers, Dubstar, Carter U.S.M., the Stranglers, and other legendary acts. In “Bulletproof,” they’ve come up with a track that would fit perfectly on a playlist with the music of those groups — a song driven by distorted six-string and heart-racing beats, decorated with burbling synthesizer and studio trickery, and sweetened by Wilson’s irresistible vocals.

The singer and songwriter delivers the song with absolute conviction and just the slightest trace of a punk rock sneer. That attitude carries over to the playful lyric clip for “Bulletproof,” which finds the two Freekstar musicians at home, performing in their living room, in full animal costume. As they bounce in place in their plush teddy bear heads, they pick up instruments real and fake: a guitar suitable for shredding, a violin, a tennis racket strummed with stadium-rock vigor. Only when the run-time of the song is exhausted does the footage and the frenetic activity slow down. Wilson and Hutch show their smiling faces — and proceed to whack each other, pillow fight style, with their masks. These are musical creatives that are impossible not to root for.

