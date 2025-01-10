CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Knoxville, TN

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet is now officially serving the Knoxville, TN community with the support of a local veterinarian. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Mackenzie Treece will be servicing Knoxville and surrounding areas.“It is my wish that every family in Knoxville become aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet. “As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift.”Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment."I chose to provide IHE services to ensure our local communities get to say goodbye to their pets in the most peaceful way - at home in their owner's arms," says Dr. Mackenzie Treece. Dr. Treece is committed to providing compassionate and meaningful care to pets and their families, particularly during life’s most tender moments. A longtime resident of Northeast Knoxville, she graduated from Lincoln Memorial University with a degree in Veterinary Health Science before earning her Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine in 2021. Her career spans roles as a primary care veterinarian and emergency clinician, where she gained extensive experience supporting pets and their families through critical and emotional situations.Dr. Treece’s passion for in-home euthanasia stems from her desire to offer pets a peaceful passing in the comfort of their familiar surroundings. Having witnessed the challenges of saying goodbye in a clinical setting, she believes that being at home, surrounded by love, provides the most comforting experience for both pets and their families. With empathy and dedication, Dr. Treece strives to honor the bond between pets and their people, ensuring their final moments are filled with dignity and peace.Dr. Treece services Knoxville, Mascot, Strawberry Plains, Luttrell, Heiskell, Blaine, Powell, Maynardville, Powder Springs, Kodak, Andersonville, Norris, New Market, Clinton, and surrounding areas.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Knoxville. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $30 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 80 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

