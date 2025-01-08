Aloe Care Health Launches Smart Hub 2 at CES 2025

Aloe Care Health launches its Smart Hub 2 at CES 2025 - New flagship device sits at the center of the most advanced medical alert and fall prevention ecosystem available today.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aloe Care Health has launched Smart Hub 2, which sits at the center of its patented, whole-home medical alert and fall prevention ecosystem. The voice-activated Smart Hub 2 is the most powerful, adaptable medical alert available today. The company is demonstrating the new device at CES 2025.

Within the first quarter of 2025, Aloe Care will begin distribution with its Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, healthcare at home, and senior living partners.

The Smart Hub 2 and Aloe Care’s ecosystem represent a dramatic leap forward in emergency response, fall prediction, and fall detection. When paired with its AI capabilities, exceptional connectivity options, voice activation, environmental sensors, and a true plug-and-play experience, Aloe Care surpasses other in-market solutions.

The latest iteration of the Aloe Care Smart Hub boasts several breakthroughs, including an integrated WiFi hotspot, multi-carrier 4G connectivity, WiFi-sensing support, Matter and Thread support (ensuring smart home systems work together, and bolstering the connections between them), increased memory and processor speeds for cutting-edge speech recognition, improved audio quality, and extended back-up battery life.

Smart Hub 2’s integrated WiFi hotspot addresses a notable challenge in elder caregiving technology. Home broadband use declines for people aged 65+, according to PEW Research*, with an even more precipitous drop for people 75+. Even homes with home broadband struggle to set up IOT devices and keep them online. Smart Hub 2 solves this by providing a plug-and-play WiFi network that easily connects to Aloe Care partner WiFi devices such as the Withings Sleep Mat and Aloe Care’s new whole-home fall detection with Vayyar radar fall sensors. Smart Hub 2 collects data from all home devices and transmits it to Aloe’s secure cloud via the included 4G SIM card. With continual advancements in ambient sensing, the Smart Hub 2 is readily adaptable and customizable with Aloe Care’s expanding ecosystem of sensors.

Said Evan Schwartz, CEO and Aloe Care co-Founder, “The Smart Hub 2 is a huge leap forward for Aloe Care and the entire industry. We’ve seen ‘one size fits all’ point solution products come and go over the last few years, while we have focused on delivering an ever-evolving, flexible, and technologically advanced ecosystem of caregiving solutions. By delivering the Smart Hub 2’s groundbreaking fall prediction to our expanding network of healthcare partners, we are advancing our shared mission of enhancing the quality of life and health outcomes for millions of American families.”

The Aloe Care Smart Hub 2 includes:

Connectivity:

- Multi-Carrier 4G Connectivity (no WiFi required)

- WiFi Hotspot

- Bluetooth

- Matter/Thread

- Zigbee

- Radio Frequency (RF, for Aloe Care’s traditional PERS button)

- Dual-Band WiFi

Environmental Sensors:

- Temperature

- Air Quality

- Ambient Light

- Humidity

Motion Sensors:

- Two built-in motion sensors

Communication:

- Two configurable speed dial buttons to call caregivers, front desk, etc.

- Auto-answered check-in calling from family app and partner dashboard

- Extended back-up battery for power outages

Voice Recognition:

- Superior speech recognition through increased memory and processor speeds

Operating System:

- Android operating system for third-party remote patient monitoring (RPM) integrations

Optimal speaker volume & audio quality with Acoustic Echo Cancellation (AEC)

Aloe Care Health is at the forefront of using data to improve emergency response, prevent falls, and improve outcomes for older adults. Its data-centric approach and proprietary ecosystem have made Aloe Care the partner-of-choice for modern healthcare providers including Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, Home Health, and Senior Living.

*PEW Research, Nov 2024 https://www.pewresearch.org/internet/fact-sheet/internet-broadband/?tabItem=b59d5c71-53f5-4023-9955-78a8bacc4e56

ABOUT ALOE CARE HEALTH:

Aloe Care's award-winning voice-activated system is the world's most-advanced medical alert and fall prevention ecosystem for older adults. Aloe Care Health Solutions serves numerous home healthcare organizations and insurance partners throughout the U.S. Aloe Care, purpose-built for healthcare, is the partner of choice for its ability to leverage its significant data set to predict falls and help drive better health outcomes for older adults. The company is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit solutions.aloecare.com.

