2025 MGM Macao International Regatta kicks off today

MACAU, January 8 - The 2025 MGM Macao International Regatta, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, MGM, and Ursa Major Sailing Event Management, co-organized by the Marine and Water Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Macau Sailing Association, supported by the Zhuhai Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, and partnered with the World Match Racing Tour (WMRT), commenced today (January 8) until January 12.

The key highlight of the first matchday was the debut of the “World Match Racing Tour – Macao Match Cup,” a special event recognized by World Sailing as a World Championship-level competition. This race also serves as the opening event of the 2025 season for the World Match Racing Tour. 12 top international match racing teams from the United States, Italy, New Zealand, France, the United Kingdom, Australia and Sweden are competing against one another.

Eight flights of races were contested today in the waters south of the Macao Science Center. United Kingdom’s Ian Williams, who recently claimed his eighth WMRT world championship title, achieved five wins in all five races. In Flight 4, Williams defeated Australia’s Zac West after the latter received a penalty due to a collision incident. Williams then prevailed in a close battle against France’s Pauline Courtois, the 2024 Women’s Match Racing World Champion and the French Women’s Match Racing Champion.

Gavin Brady from the United States and Tom Foucher from France also put up good performances to win all of their three races today. In particular, Foucher underlined his credencials by defeating world number one Chris Poole from the United States.

In addition to WMRT – Macao Match Cup, the second matchday will also feature the “Lotus Cup Regatta” (IRC category) and the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta” (IRC category). The “Lotus Cup Regatta” hosts nine strong teams, including the debut of Team Ningbo One from China. Led by Xu Lijia, the 2012 London Olympics Laser Radial gold medalist, the team will showcase their remarkable potential. Xu was the first Chinese and Asian sailor to win an Olympic gold medal and joined Team Ningbo One in 2024 as its first female member. A total of 11 competitive teams will contest the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta”.

To allow residents and tourists to experience the charm of sailing, fleet parades will be held tomorrow (January 9) and on Sunday (January 12), with routes covering the Macau Fisherman’s Wharf, Kun Iam Ecumenical Center, and the waters near the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge and the Macao Tower. Additionally, the races will be livestreamed on multiple platforms, including the "Macao Major Sporting Events" official YouTube channel and Facebook page, MGM Macau Facebook page, the “Macao International Regatta” official website and Facebook page, as well as the WMRT YouTube channel, enabling global audiences to watch the events live.

On January 11 and 12, a “Family Fun Day” will take place at the Leisure Area of Kun Iam Statue Waterfront – Star on Coast, featuring sailing experiences and family workshops, which is open to residents and visitors for free. The organizers will also hold a “2025 MGM Macao International Regatta” photography competition. Through this year’s event, the organizers aim to further promote the development of maritime sports in Macao and present an international sailing spectacle for sailing enthusiasts worldwide.

