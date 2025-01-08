Branching Minds Recognized as 2025 Top EdTech Product of the Year in Student Support Technology

District Administration 2025 Top EdTech Products Badge

Prestigious award recognizes Branching Minds’ continued commitment to helping education leaders meet the ever-evolving needs of their districts and schools.

This award affirms that we are fulfilling our mission to empower all educators to effectively, efficiently, and equitably support the holistic needs of their students.” — Maya Gat, Co-Founder and CEO of Branching Minds

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branching Minds , a leading education technology company that leverages the learning sciences and technology to help K-12 schools and districts effectively personalize instruction and intervention, has won a 2025 Top EdTech Products of the Year Award in the category of Student Support Technology.The Top EdTech Products of the Year Awards spotlight innovative companies and solutions that are helping education leaders meet the ever-evolving needs of their districts and schools. This award underscores Branching Minds’ commitment to streamlining the work of a Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) so teachers have the insights and guidance they need to personalize support for students while administrators gain the system-level visibility needed to monitor key student outcomes and effectively allocate resources.“We are thrilled and humbled to receive this recognition from District Administration and the Future of Education TechnologyConference (FETC),” said Maya Gat, Co-Founder and CEO of Branching Minds. “This award affirms that we are fulfilling our mission to empower all educators to effectively, efficiently, and equitably support the holistic needs of their students. It also motivates us to continue developing innovative and impactful tools that save time for educators while improving outcomes for students.”The evaluation process for the awards involved a comprehensive assessment by a panel of superintendents, industry experts, and analysts, who reviewed over 200 submissions. Branching Minds was selected for its innovation, effectiveness, and positive impact in the field of student support technology.This accolade adds to Branching Minds’ growing list of honors, including the 2024 Excellence in Equity Award for Best Differentiation and Personalized Learning Solution and two 2024 CODiE Awards for Best Personalized Learning Solution and Best Customer Experience.For more information about the 2025 Top EdTech Products of the Year Awards, including the full list of recipients, please visit the District Administration website About Branching MindsBranching Minds partners with schools to help educators streamline differentiation and personalize learning through an MTSS system solution that simplifies best practices. Branching Minds has collaborated with nearly 300,000 teachers and 545 districts across 38 states, improving outcomes for more than 2 million students. For more information, visit https://branchingminds.com

