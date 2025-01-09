Zekret and TBV Announce Node Sale Launch

Zekret x TBV Community Exclusive

The node sale offers participants the opportunity to contribute to Zekret’s secure, scalable network and support decentralized applications (dApps).

We’re thrilled to provide our community early access to Zekret’s Liberation Nodes. Their infrastructure and compliance standards make this a key initiative for the blockchain ecosystem.” — Tobias Bauer, co-founder of TBV

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zekret , a Layer 1 blockchain uniquely designed to ensure full regulatory compliance under MiCA while maintaining the integrity of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems, has partnered with TBV , a premier web3 venture ecosystem, and has launched their highly anticipated node sale. The sale is now live as of January 9, 2025 9AM GMT+8 - via tbv.zekret.xyz.This strategic collaboration leverages Zekret’s advanced blockchain infrastructure and TBV’s established network to expand opportunities for participation in decentralized ecosystems while meeting global regulatory standards.Empowering Blockchain Participants with Zekret NodesThe node sale offers participants the opportunity to contribute to Zekret’s secure, scalable network and support decentralized applications (dApps). Node owners will play a key role in ensuring network reliability while earning rewards - with the following key benefits summed up below:- Reliable Passive Income: Liberation Nodes generate consistent income through transaction fees, appealing to long-term investors.- Regulatory Adherence: Fully aligned with MiCA, Zekret nodes offer a secure and compliant environment for blockchain infrastructure.- Scalable and Resilient Network: Node operators contribute to the growth of an ecosystem built to support both decentralized and centralized finance applications.Node Sale DetailsLaunch Date: January 9, 2025 - 9:00 GMT+8Availability: 1000 Limited nodes available on a first-come, first-serve basisBenefit: 1st tranche pricing at $350 per node, prices will be increasing across sequential tranchesZekret x TBV: A Strategic AllianceThe partnership between Zekret and TBV is a critical step in advancing innovation and adoption - TBV’s extensive expertise in nurturing Web3 ventures and its vibrant community are essential in amplifying the impact of Zekret’s Liberation Nodes. These nodes empower participants to actively contribute to a secure, scalable, and regulatory-compliant network while earning reliable passive income through transaction fees.Darren, co-founder of Zekret shared, "Liberation Nodes are more than infrastructure—they’re a gateway to the future of finance. At Zekret, we’re proving that innovation and compliance can work hand in hand, empowering participants to earn rewards while driving a secure and scalable ecosystem."Tobias Bauer, co-founder of TBV, stated, "We’re thrilled to provide our community early access to Zekret’s Liberation Nodes. Their infrastructure and compliance standards make this a key initiative for the blockchain ecosystem."By aligning with Zekret, TBV strengthens its mission to connect blockchain stakeholders and drive meaningful engagement. Together, they are advancing a resilient ecosystem that supports both decentralized and centralized finance applications, laying the groundwork for a sustainable and inclusive blockchain future.About ZekretZekret is a next-generation, EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain engineered to support decentralized finance applications within a regulatory framework. Through technologies like Zero-Knowledge Identity (ZK ID) and node-based governance, Zekret creates an environment where DeFi innovation can flourish under regulatory supervision. The platform’s compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) further facilitates seamless project migration and broad adoption.About TBVTBV (TB Ventures) is a VC fund focused on leading rounds in early-stage web3 companies in South East Asia and North America. TBV is supported by TBE (TB Events) and TBA (TB Advisory), creating a network of services that are underpinned by a 100k+ social following and 10k+ active TG community. The TBV ethos: Less deals, more conviction, and an active involvement in our portfolio.Get InvolvedThe node sale marks a pivotal opportunity for blockchain enthusiasts and investors. Stay informed by joining the official Zekret Telegram community for real-time updates.Media ContactsZekretLaura Estefanialaura@zekret.xyz

