HERE Technologies empowers SDV automakers to elevate their brand identity with a fully customizable navigation solution

HERE Navigation SDK allows automakers to create tailored user interfaces (UI), strengthening brand identity and user experience while leveraging HERE’s AI-powered map platform.

The solution supports larger screens and seamlessly integrates infotainment and ADAS functionalities as automakers design software-defined vehicles.

Sony Honda Mobility is the first automaker to utilize HERE Navigation SDK for its AFEELA brand.



Las Vegas, CES 2025 – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology company, today introduced a new SDK variant of HERE Navigation, empowering automakers to fully customize the user interface (UI) to align with their unique brand identities.



HERE Navigation is a cloud-based, off-the-shelf navigation solution with a completely configurable user experience (UX) and map design. Its new variant, HERE Navigation SDK, is customized to meet the demands of software-defined vehicles (SDV), enabling automotive manufacturers to enhance their in-car experiences with tailor-made UIs, greater flexibility in managing UI technology choices, and the seamless integration of both infotainment and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) functionalities.



The first automaker leveraging the capabilities of HERE Navigation SDK is Sony Honda Mobility Inc. (SHM). SHM plans to utilize the solution for its electric vehicle brand AFEELA, enabling state of the art visualization, EV range management and augmented reality features in the digital cockpit of AFEELA vehicles.



Optimized for Software-Defined Vehicles



The rapid evolution of software-defined vehicles is leading to a higher demand for intuitive, brand-consistent UIs and larger, more immersive screens. HERE Navigation SDK lets automakers design, control, and optimize their UIs for a customized driver experience while benefiting from a continuously evolving feature-rich navigation solution built on a robust and secure unified mapping system optimized for SDV architecture. That way, automakers can ensure that every digital interaction in the vehicle is aligned with their brand's aesthetic and user experience philosophy while maintaining full control over data privacy, system updates, and future-proofing capabilities.



“HERE Navigation SDK is a direct response to the growing need for automotive brands to create distinct, immersive experiences for their customers while maintaining control over the technologies that power them,” said Denise Doyle, Chief Product Officer at HERE Technologies. “We’re excited to provide automakers with the ability to define and display their own brand identity within the vehicle while delivering the seamless integration of navigation and ADAS that drivers expect.”



Guiding connected vehicles with HERE Navigation



Leading automotive brands around the world have adopted HERE Navigation, as a cloud-based, one-stop solution, since its introduction. At CES 2025, HERE is proud to announce Togg has joined automakers, including Dacia, Lotus, VinFast and others, in utilizing HERE Navigation for its vehicle models.



HERE Navigation offers a comprehensive set of features designed to enhance driving efficiency and safety. Optimized for electric vehicles, drivers can plan longer trips with ease enabled by multi-stop route planning and the automatic integration of charging stops based on the vehicle's charge level. The system provides clear and precise lane guidance, ensuring drivers can safely navigate complex intersections with detailed road lane information.



Access to up-to-date streaming maps as well as cached offline location data ensures reliable navigation, even without an internet connection. Predictive traffic signal data allows drivers to anticipate red-light countdowns and receive speed recommendations to catch green lights safely. Additionally, the system offers automakers the ability to create customizable navigation experiences tailored to specific vehicle brands, trim levels, or regional preferences, all managed via a secure online portal.



Media Contacts

Jordan Stark

+1 312 316 4537

jordan.stark@here.com



Dr. Sebastian Kurme

+49 173 515 3549

sebastian.kurme@here.com



About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for almost 40 years. Today, the HERE location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com.

