Audfly and Lenovo Introduce Advanced Directional Sound Integration at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audfly, a global leader in directed audio innovation, is proud to announce the integration of its groundbreaking Focusound Screen technology in Lenovo’s latest ThinkCentre™ M90a Pro Gen 6 All-in-One (AIO) desktop. Unveiled at CES 2025, this innovative solution redefines workplace audio by providing sound privacy and enhanced clarity, all while delivering an immersive and personalized listening experience.The ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6 is engineered to elevate productivity, offering a 27-inch QHD display with ultra-thin bezels, advanced AI capabilities, and powerful performance. This AIO is the perfect solution for high-performance computing needs across industries such as creative design, healthcare, and business.Revolutionary Sound with Audfly's Focusound ScreenTechnologyOne of the key features of the ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6 is Audfly’s Focusound Screentechnology—an industry-first, transparent, film-based directional sound solution. When integrated into the AIO display, the screen itself becomes the speaker, delivering focused, private audio directly to the user. This revolutionary technology allows users to experience crystal-clear sound while maintaining sound privacy, making it perfect for shared spaces, video calls, and professional environments.Key Features of Audfly Directional Sound Technology:· Personalized Sound Experience: The sound is precisely directed to the user’s position, providing a private and clear listening experience—ideal for sensitive conversations or immersive content enjoyment.· Enhanced Sound Clarity: Directional audio significantly improves speech intelligibility, making video conferences, presentations, and multimedia consumption more engaging and efficient.· Immersive Spatial Audio: 3D sound effects create a dynamic audio experience for gaming, movies, and music, bringing content to life.· Noise Reduction in Shared Environments: By minimizing sound spill, Focusound technology reduces ambient noise, making it perfect for workspaces, digital signage, kiosks, and other commercial applications.Designed for Modern WorkplacesThe Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6 with Audfly’s directional sound technology offers unique privacy features, including Lenovo Focus Sound8, an AI-driven directional audio system that dynamically adjusts the audio direction and volume for enhanced privacy. This system eliminates the need for traditional headphones during virtual meetings, while Lenovo’s AI Turbo Engine ensures optimal audio calibration in real time. Furthermore, the M90a Pro Gen 6 is equipped with Human Presence Detection 2.0, which locks the screen when users step away, safeguarding sensitive data.Endorsement of ExcellenceThe Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6 with Audfly’s Focusound Screentechnology is certified by SGS for its sound privacy and clarity enhancement capabilities. These certifications confirm that the system meets the highest industry standards, delivering a premium listening experience while protecting user privacy.A Vision of the Future“We are excited to collaborate with Lenovo to bring our directional sound technology to the ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6,” said Zhen Li, CEO of Audfly. “This partnership underscores our commitment to enhancing the audio-visual experience for users, providing smart devices with the ability to deliver precise, clear, and immersive sound. Together, we are revolutionizing the way people experience audio in professional environments.”About AudflyAudfly is a global leader in audio innovation and a pioneer in directed audio technology worldwide. Its groundbreaking Focusound Screentechnology, a transparent film-based directional sound solution, has transformed the integration of audio into consumer electronics. By creating a personal soundscape with enhanced privacy, immersion, and audio-visual enjoyment, it redefines user experiences for laptops, monitors, all-in-one PCs, and other commercial smart devices. Audfly remains dedicated to advancing audio technology and shaping the future of sound for both consumer and professional markets.

