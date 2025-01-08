From Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar
AZERBAIJAN, January 8 - 08 January 2025, 12:47
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On behalf of the government of the State of Qatar and my own behalf, I want to extend our deep condolences and sympathies to Your Excellency and, through you, to the bereaved families of the victims who lost their lives in the Azerbaijani plane crash, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
May the Almighty Allah grant the departed souls His mercy and rest them in peace.
Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al-Thani
Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.