From Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar

AZERBAIJAN, January 8 - 08 January 2025, 12:47

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the government of the State of Qatar and my own behalf, I want to extend our deep condolences and sympathies to Your Excellency and, through you, to the bereaved families of the victims who lost their lives in the Azerbaijani plane crash, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

May the Almighty Allah grant the departed souls His mercy and rest them in peace.

 

Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al-Thani

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar

