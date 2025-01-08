First 2024-25 Research Outreach Ambassadors announced

Dr Francesco Perono Cacciafoco, Associate Professor at the Department of Applied Linguistics, and Dr Xinzhao Tong, Assistant Professor at the Department of Biosciences and Bioinformatics, recently became the first XJTLU Research Outreach Ambassadors for the 2024-25 academic year.

Dr Perono Cacciafoco has scored Impact Points through various media outreach activities such as getting a range of articles published in Atlas Obscura, Ancient Origins, and Silly Linguistics. He also participated in an audio storytelling project.

Dr Francesco Perono Cacciafoco

Dr Tong scored her Impact Points by engaging with UMC to issue an embargoed press release about her newly accepted research paper, “Diverse and specialized metabolic capabilities of microbes in oligotrophic built environments”. The press release led to three media interviews, including with Forbes magazine, and she shared her experience with participants of the first Research Communication Community of Practice.

Dr Xinzhao Tong

About the programme

The Research Outreach Ambassador Programme, organised by the International Communications Team at XJTLU’s University Marketing and Communications (UMC), aims to help academics increase their research impact through communication. With online and offline workshops, UMC improves researchers’ skills in social media, public speaking, interviews with international media, and more.

On 5 December, the International Communications Team at UMC held the Research Communication Community of Practice and kicked off this year’s Research Outreach Ambassadors Programme

Impact Points

Last year, UMC partnered with The Conversation UK, a renowned outlet for academic analysis and news. The International Communications Team offered workshops for academic staff, including a tailored workshop for a group of six ambassadors. UMC and The Conversation also assisted researchers in crafting pitches for media outreach.

This year, the programme has expanded and will be open to all researchers at XJTLU, which includes academic staff and PhD students. It has also introduced a new contribution list to track participants’ activities and impact points transparently.

The Research Outreach Ambassador Programme contribution list

Earning more than 25 points qualifies an individual to become an XJTLU Research Outreach Ambassador.

Dr Francesco Perono Cacciafoco’s article in Atlas Obscura about the Church of Saint Andrew the Apostle in Mioglia, Italy

A research-led international university

At the Research Communication Community of Practice on 5 December, Professor Fei Ma, Associate Vice President of Research and Impact at XJTLU, highlighted the importance of research outreach.

Professor Ma said: “Effective communication is crucial for turning research into real-world impact within academia and beyond.

“The Research Outreach Ambassador Programme aligns with XJTLU’s vision – to become a research-led international university in both China and the world.”

Professor Fei Ma (centre) presented certificates to the Research Outreach Ambassadors for the 2023-2024 academic year. From left to right: Dr Simon Schweighofer, Dr Irina Shcheglova, Professor Ma, Dr Nanlin Jin, and Dr Jing Sun (not pictured: Dr Joe Lo and Dr Penelope Scott)

By Xinmin Han

Edited by Patricia Pieterse and Catherine Diamond

Photos by Jingrui Duan