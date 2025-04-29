Latin America-China dialogue at XJTLU focuses on cultural and business exchanges

On 21 April, Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) hosted the event “Towards a Shared Future: Latin America-China Dialogue”. This gathering brought together over 200 participants, including representatives from Latin American diplomatic missions in China, multinational enterprises, and XJTLU academic staff and students. Attendees discussed the growing trade and cultural exchanges between China and Latin America.

Professor Zhoulin Ruan, Vice President of XJTLU, opened the event by emphasising the importance of fostering collaboration between Latin America and China. He highlighted the University’s role in facilitating deeper ties between the two regions. Professor Ruan noted: “XJTLU’s platform encourages the exchange of ideas and fosters meaningful partnerships that will strengthen educational, cultural, and economic relations between China and Latin America.”

Professor Zhoulin Ruan

In the opening session, Professor Kaixian Chen from Nanjing University delivered a keynote address on the significance of language in bringing China and Latin America closer. “Language and culture are the foundation of successful economic and political exchange,” Professor Chen stated. He urged students to enhance their understanding of Latin American history and culture, stressing that improving Spanish language skills would be essential for building stronger ties with the region.

Professor Kaixian Chen

The first roundtable discussion explored the growing diplomatic and economic relationship between China and Latin America. Professor Rodrigo Herrera Bravo, President of Fundación Diálogos Estratégicos, in Argentina, pointed out the increasing complementarity between the two regions. “This year, the relationship between Latin America and China is stronger than ever, with both sides complementing each other in production, which is deeply rooted in history. China has valuable experience that can help advance Latin America’s economic model,” he said.

Tuo Zhang, former Ambassador of China to several Latin American countries, called for a more integrated approach to strengthening ties. “The future of China-Latin America relations will depend on the integration of Chinese, English, and Spanish languages. These are crucial for better cooperation in trade and diplomacy,” Zhang explained. He also highlighted the importance of considering global and regional dynamics, particularly the relationship between China and the United States, in shaping future cooperation.

Other contributors to the discussion included Luciano Tanto Clément, Consul General of Argentina in Shanghai, and Yonanetl Zavala Cadena, representative of the Mexican Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai. They emphasised the role of cultural exchange and language in enhancing business relationships.

From left to right: Yonanetl Zavala Cadena, Tuo Zhang, Professor Rodrigo Herrera Bravo and Luciano Tanto Clément

The second roundtable, focusing on business opportunities and cross-regional cooperation, was led by Dr Xinyi Zhou, Programme Director of the International Business with a Language Programme at XJTLU’s International Business School Suzhou (IBSS). Yijun Wang, from Hub Integral de Argentina in Shanghai and Xibarita, discussed the importance of creating platforms for Latin American small and medium-sized enterprises to enter the Chinese market. “The Hub Integral de Argentina serves as a gateway for Latin American SMEs to access the Chinese market, providing them with the necessary tools and platforms to succeed,” he said.

Weijun Deng, CEO of Shanghai Youpai International Travel Service, spoke about the role of social media in reshaping perceptions of tourism, while Moni Zhang from Xizang Zhufeng Resources, stressed the need for specialised talent in mining investments in Latin America.

From left to right: Weijun Deng, Moni Zhang, Yijun Wang and Dr Xinyi Zhou

Dr Adrián Cuevas, Legal Consultant of Washington Group & Associates, shared his insights on how international arbitration can assist Latin American countries in navigating China’s complex legal systems. He said: “International arbitration provides a platform for resolving disputes in a neutral and confidential manner, allowing both parties to maintain trust and continue their business relations.”

Dr Adrián Cuevas

The event was co-organised by XJTLU’s School of Languages and IBSS. Alejandro Castellano, Head of the Spanish Language Division at the School of Languages, reflected on the significance of the event. “Today has been a true dialogue of cultures and opportunities, showing how languages can bridge continents and spark innovation. Latin America and China share many values, and this shared understanding brings us closer despite the geographical distance,” he said.

Alejandro Castellano

Professor Rodrigo Herrera Bravo emphasised the potential for future collaboration between the two regions. “This is just the beginning. Latin America and China share common goals of growth and development. By strengthening cultural and educational ties, we can build a more prosperous future together,” he said. “While business is a critical aspect, there are other areas such as tourism, logistics, and education that also deserve our focus.”

Professor Herrera Bravo

Yuwen Bu, a year two student in International Business with Spanish, shared her thoughts after the event. “Latin America and China are partners on a journey of mutual learning. By combining China’s technological innovations with Latin America’s creative resilience, we can unlock solutions to global challenges. This dialogue has deeply inspired me to bridge cultures and foster innovation in my future career,” she said.

Yuwen Bu

By Xinyi Liu

Edited by Patricia Pieterse