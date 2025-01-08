California secures federal assistance to support response to Hurst Fire in Los Angeles County

The Hurst Fire, which started at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday near Diamond Road in Sylmar, has burned more than 500 acres and has prompted evacuation orders for more than 44,000 people and evacuation warnings for 27,000, with 40,000 structures threatened.

The FMAG, which is provided through the President’s Disaster Relief Fund on cost-share basis, will assist local, state, and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75 percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs. Yesterday, Governor Newsom announced FMAGs were secured for the Palisades and Eaton fires.

Beginning Sunday, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services approved the prepositioning of 65 fire engines, as well as more than 120 additional firefighting resources and personnel in Los Angeles, Orange, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties and CAL FIRE moved firefighting resources to Southern California including 45 additional engines and six hand crews to the seven affected counties.

Californians are urged to remain vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities as extreme fire weather continues through Thursday. Go to ready.ca.gov for disaster preparedness tips.