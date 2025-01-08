PHILIPPINES, January 8 - Press Release

January 8, 2025 Let's help pardoned Filipinos from UAE — Legarda Senator Loren Legarda welcomed the pardoning of 220 Filipinos detained in the United Arab Emirates by President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan last December. Legarda emphasized that while the pardon is a significant step forward, it must be accompanied by comprehensive measures to help the repatriated individuals reintegrate into society and rebuild their lives. "While we wholeheartedly welcome the release and impending repatriation of these 220 Filipinos, we must also focus on ensuring that they are provided with the necessary support to help them recover and reintegrate into society," the Senator said. The four-term Senator underscored the importance of providing livelihood and skills training programs to empower former persons deprived of liberty (PDL) and let them contribute meaningfully to their communities. "Programs such as the DOLE Kabuhayan and skill improvement programs from the TESDA are available for those who want to tread a new path in work," she added. The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) acknowledged that the recent pardon reflects the "distinguished friendship" between the Philippines and the UAE. This follows the pardoning of 143 Filipinos last June in celebration of Eid'l Adha. The DFA and the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi are currently expediting the processing of documents to facilitate the immediate return of the pardoned Filipinos. Legarda also highlighted the importance of extending support to the families of pardoned Filipinos, particularly in addressing the educational needs of their children. "Setting up scholarship programs for children of unemployed pardoned Filipinos is one concrete step in the road to reformation, helping them ease their financial burden," Legarda noted. Legarda has pushed for the passage of various laws for OFW welfare, such as the OFW Remittance Act of 2022 and the amended Social Security Act, which expanded the coverage to OFWs in retirement benefits. She also supported the enactment of the Overseas Absentee Voting Act of 2003 and the Magna Carta for Seafarers law. Tulungan ang mga na-pardon na Pinoy mula sa UAE — Legarda Pinuri ni Senador Loren Legarda ang pagkaka-pardon sa 220 Pilipinong nakapiit sa United Arab Emirates ni Pangulong Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan noong nakaraang buwan. Binigyang-diin ni Legarda na habang ang pardon ay isang mahalagang hakbang pasulong, ito ay kailangang samahan ng mga komprehensibong hakbang upang matulungan ang mga na-repatriate na muling makabalik sa lipunan at muling buuin ang kanilang mga buhay. "Habang buong-puso naming tinatanggap ang pagpapalaya at nalalapit na repatriation ng 220 na Pilipino, kailangan din nating magtuon ng pansin sa pagtiyak na mabibigyan sila ng kinakailangang suporta upang matulungan silang makabawi at muling makapag-ugnay sa lipunan," wika ng Senador. Binigyang-diin din niya ang kahalagahan ng pagbibigay ng mga programang pangkabuhayan at mga pagsasanay sa kasanayan upang matulungang makabangon muli ang mga dating Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL). "May mga programa ang pamahalaan tulad ng DOLE Kabuhayan, at may trainings din ang TESDA para naman sa mga nagnanais mag-iba ng linya ng trabaho," dagdag niya. Ayon sa Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), ang pardon ay naganap kasabay ng ika-53 National Day ng UAE. Dahilan ng UAE ay ang malalim na relasyon nito sa Pilipinas, na sinundan ang pag-pardon sa 143 Pilipino noon namang Eid'l Adha. Kasalukuyang inaayos ng DFA at Embahada ng Pilipinas sa Abu Dhabi ang kaukulang mga papeles para sa agarang pagpapauwi sa mga na-pardon. Dapat ding tulungan sa pag-aaral ang mga anak ng mga na-pardon na Pilipino, ani Legarda. "Ang pagkakaroon ng scholarship programs para sa mga anak ng mga walang trabaho at napardonang Pilipino ay isang kongkretong hakbang patungo sa reporma, at makatutulong ito na maibsan ang kanilang pinansyal na pasanin," sabi ni Legarda. Isinulong ni Legarda ang pagsasabatas sa OFW Remittance Act at ang naamyendang Social Security Act, na saklaw na ang mga OFW sa mga benepisyo. Itinulak niya rin ang pagkakapasa ng Overseas Voting Act of 2003, pati na ang Magna Carta for Seafarers law.

