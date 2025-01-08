The Power Of Her 2025 Recognition Awards: Championing girls and women in sport

Release date: 08/01/25

The Power of Her 2025 Recognition Awards have been launched today celebrating South Australians who empower girls and women in sport.

These awards are the latest initiative in the Malinauskas Labor Government’s commitment to backing women in sport and will continue the work of helping ensure girls and women can equally and actively participate in the sport they love.

The awards will showcase individuals, clubs, associations, and State sport and recreation organisations who are implementing programs and initiatives which empower girls and women to pursue their sporting passions and help to advance gender equality – in sport and everywhere.

Nominations are open in the following categories:

The Power of Her – Emerging Leader

The Power of Her – Media Champion

The Power of Her – Sponsor Champion

The Power of Her – Champion Local Club – Metropolitan

The Power of Her – Champion Local Club – Regional

The Power of Her – Outstanding Organisation

The Power of Her – Champion of Change

The awards further add to the legacy of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup when The Power of Her concept was introduced through a remarkably successful ‘Women in Leadership Symposium’ where more than 1,000 attendees came together to advance gender equality.

Nominations are open today and will close on Tuesday 11 February 2025, with award winners announced at an International Women’s Day event to be held on Wednesday 12 March 2025.

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit www.thepowerofher.com.au

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

Momentum from the magnificent Matildas and FIFA Women’s World Cup continues and we are determined to harness it as we continue working to advance gender equality.

Sport is such a powerful vehicle for change. When we equally include girls and women and celebrate their strength, physicality and power, it transforms attitudes about girls and women and the roles they can play in sport and everywhere else.

I am thrilled that we can formally recognise those who are progressing change that is making a difference, those who are going above and beyond in their sport and community to ensure girls and women of all abilities can deepen their participation in their chosen sport and experience the many benefits of being involved.

These awards are another clear demonstration of our government’s steadfast commitment to advancing women in sport. These Power of Her Awards build on the State Government’s efforts to tackle gender inequality; we have also re-established the Women in Sport Taskforce, implemented The Power of Her – Infrastructure and Participation grant program and invested in the Game Changing. Period. and Raiise programs.

I look forward to celebrating the efforts of the award nominees and winners.