VitalSigns Corp: Affordable mICU™ Solutions for Next-Gen Healthcare at CES 2025 with Bio-Telemetry, mGateway, & AI-Cloud

VitalSigns Corp: Next-Gen Digital Healthcare ODM with Bio-Telemetry, mGateway & AI-Cloud for affordable mICU™ patient monitoring. Showcasing at CES 2025.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VitalSigns Corp, a next-generation Digital Healthcare ODM, is proud to announce its participation at CES 2025, taking place January 7-10 in Las Vegas. Selected by Taiwan’s National Science and Technology Council to represent Taiwan at this global event, the company will exhibit at the Taiwan Pavilion, Eureka Park, Hall G, Venetian Expo, Booth 62501. VitalSigns Corp will highlight its Affordable mICU™ solutions, which integrate advanced bio-telemetry, the Universal mGateway, and AI-cloud analytics to deliver scalable, cost-effective remote patient monitoring and management.

Revolutionizing Remote Healthcare with mICU™

VitalSigns Corp specializes in next-gen Affordable mICU™ Patient Monitoring & Management systems. Its cost-effective chest patch and Universal mGateway seamlessly integrate data from any Bluetooth-enabled medical device—such as blood pressure monitors, glucose meters, oximeters, and medication adherence tools—into a unified UI, AI-driven cloud platform. These innovations enable real-time monitoring of ECG, vitals (including pulse rate, heart rate, temperature, and posture/gyro), and other critical data. Motion-cancellation technology ensures accuracy even in ambulatory settings, while the integrated AI-cloud analytics engine provides actionable insights ranging from Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Transitional Care Management (TCM) to Real-Time

Arrhythmia Detection, Cardiac Event Early Warnings, and Annual Wellness Visits (AWV).

“Our mission is to provide proactive, accessible, and truly scalable healthcare solutions,” said Rich Lee, WW Marketing & Sales Lead at VitalSigns Corp. “Representing Taiwan at CES 2025 is a tremendous honor, and we’re eager to connect with partners who share our vision of transforming patient care through advanced bio-telemetry, seamless device integration, and powerful AI-cloud analytics.”

Tailored ODM/JDM Solutions for Diverse Markets

As an ODM/JDM solutions provider (not a traditional brand company), VitalSigns Corp caters to a broad range of vertical markets:

1. Medical Device Companies and Distributors

By offering turnkey ODM/JDM solutions, VitalSigns accelerates time-to-market for private-label remote care products. Its universal, cost-effective telemetry platform enables partners to scale their remote patient monitoring offerings easily.

2. Hospitals Specializing in Heart Disease

Hospitals can integrate VitalSigns’ Affordable mICU™ systems for real-time cardiac monitoring and chronic condition management. Secure telemetry and seamless AI-cloud analytics enhance patient care quality, support hospital automation, and improve overall operational efficiency.

3. Mission-Critical Applications

For first responders, military personnel, and other high-risk environments, VitalSigns’ durable chest patches and secure mGateway provide robust real-time health monitoring, early warnings, and rapid response capabilities in critical missions.

Meet VitalSigns Corp at CES 2025

Visitors to CES 2025 will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of VitalSigns’ Affordable mICU™ solutions. Company representatives will be on-hand to discuss ODM/JDM collaboration opportunities, potential partnerships, and technology customization for specific market needs.

Event Details:

• Date: January 7-10, 2025

• Location: Taiwan Pavilion, Eureka Park, Hall G, Venetian Expo, Booth 62501

To schedule a meeting with the VitalSigns team at CES, email howard_lei@vitalsignscorp.com.

About VitalSigns Corp

VitalSigns Corp specializes in Ambulatory ECG+Vitals™ Bio-Telemetry Data Solutions. Our offerings include a cost-effective, rechargeable bio-chest patch and the Universal mGateway, which integrates third-party devices (e.g., blood pressure, glucose, blood oxygen) and medication adherence records into a single UI compatible with Epic and other EHR platforms. Our solutions enable remote critical patient monitoring, hospital automation, and AI-based preventive care services, including Cardiac Event Early Alerts. We support CPT-approved services such as Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), Transitional Care Management (TCM), Annual Wellness Visits (AWV), and Arrhythmia Detection, enhancing mHealth efficiency, awareness, and virtual care quality.

Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, VitalSigns Corp is an ODM/JDM solution provider, not a branded company. We assist brand owners with new product introductions and supply chain management for comprehensive design and manufacturing solutions.

https://www.vitalsignscorp.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.