Stem Cell Therapy Market Set to Surge, Projected to Reach $2.61 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟗𝟒.𝟓𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒, is poised for exponential growth, with projections estimating a market size of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟔𝟏𝟐.𝟗𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑. This remarkable expansion represents a compound annual growth rate(𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟑.𝟗𝟕% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑.
Stem cell therapy, known for its transformative potential in regenerative medicine, is gaining significant traction as it addresses critical medical needs across a wide range of therapeutic areas. From treating degenerative diseases to providing innovative solutions for injuries and genetic disorders, stem cell therapy is at the forefront of medical innovation.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬
There has been a global increase in the prevalence of chronic illnesses over the years which has, in turn, led to a heightened interest in stem cell therapy market. As per the World Health Organization, there are approximately 41 million deaths that can be attributed to chronic illnesses every year which represents approximately 71% of all deaths globally. The International Diabetes Federation states that there are at least 463 million people who are confirmed as adults suffering from diabetes all across the globe. In the United States of America, the American Cancer Society claimed that there would be 19.3 million new cases of cancer in the year 2023. On top of that, cardiovascular diseases reportedly affect around 523 million individuals which indicates the rate at which chronic disease conditions are spreading. The above statistics clearly show that there is a dire need for advanced and more efficient treatment measures to be made available.
Similarly, the increase in cases related to Alzheimer and Parkinson also add to the need for stem cell therapy market. According to the Alzheimer’s Disease International, there are over 55 million people who have dementia which is a number that is expected to double in every two decades which requires an ample amount of attention. Effects of Parkinson’s disease are faced by more than 10 million people around the globe according to the Parkinson’s foundation. To add on, the Global Burden of Disease Study is reported to have stated that musculoskeletal problems alone are faced by 1.71 billion people on this planet. The higher the number of diseases develops the more apparent it shows the need for stem cell therapies in this sector.
As the scope of regenerative medicine expands in the stem cell therapy market, investment in stem cell research increases in tandem. From the standpoint of the global investment panorama in transplant medicine, 2023 marks a significant increase with the ‘regenerative medicine’ category. In comparison, there are more than 1,200 ongoing clinical trials related to cell therapy situated in the US and Canada, according to clinicaltrials.gov.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
• AlloSource
• STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.
• Merck KGaA
• Sartorius AG (CellGenix GmbH)
• PromoCell GmbH
• Takara Holdings, Inc.
• Lonza
• ATCC
• AcceGen
• Cell Applications, Inc.
• Bio-Techne
• Cellular Engineering Technologies
• Mesoblast Ltd
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞
• Adipose tissue-derived MSCs (mesenchymal stem cells)
• Bone marrow-derived MSCs
• Placental and umbilical cord-derived MSCs
• Other Cell Sources
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Autologous stem cell therapy
• Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝
• In Vivo
• Ex Vivo
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐔𝐬𝐞
• Oncology
• Musculoskeletal disorders
• Wounds and injuries
• Cardiovascular system diseases
• Surgery
• Inflammatory and autoimmune diseases
• Nervous system disorders
• Drug Discovery
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centres
• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
• Academic & Research Institutes
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
• The U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
• The UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
• Poland
• Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
• South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
