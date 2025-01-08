CDCR Apprehends Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from an Azusa Conservation Camp

(SACRAMENTO) — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials today apprehended Santiago Duran, an incarcerated man who walked away from the Julius Klein Conservation Camp in Azusa on Jan. 6, 2025.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 7, Duran surrendered himself to members of CDCR’s Special Service Unit in Sacramento without incident. Duran will be rehoused at a prison and his case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges.

Duran was received from Tulare County on July 7, 2023, to serve 10 years for criminal threats with enhancements of using a firearm. He is also charged with corporal injury, second striker, possessing a firearm as a felon, second striker.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

Santiago Duran

###

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: OPEC@CDCR.CA.GOV