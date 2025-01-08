BioSteel Expands to Windsor, Ontario with New Manufacturing Facility, Creating Local Jobs and Driving Innovation

BioSteel’s new state-of-the-art facility in Windsor, Ontario, showcasing the installation of a new high-output stick pack machine.

BioSteel Opens State-of-the-Art Facility in Windsor, Ontario, Driving Innovation in Sports Hydration and Nutrition.

Having the ability to produce our own products under NSF certification and Certified for Sport is a complete game-changer for BioSteel.” — Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioSteel , a leader in sports hydration and nutrition, is proud to announce the launch of its operations in Windsor, Ontario. This expansion includes a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that has recently undergone its official NSF certification audit, with full certification expected shortly. This milestone reinforces BioSteel’s commitment to providing the highest quality products to professional athletes, active individuals, and health-conscious consumers while contributing to job creation in the local community.The Windsor facility represents a pivotal moment in BioSteel’s mission to establish itself as the premier sports hydration and nutrition brand. Trusted by professional athletes and leagues—including the NHL, MLB, NFL, MLS, NBA, and others—BioSteel is recognized for its dedication to quality and innovation. By taking control of its production process and meeting NSF standards, BioSteel is setting new benchmarks for product excellence.“Having the ability to produce our own products and meet NSF standards is a complete game-changer for BioSteel,” said Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel. “It allows us to elevate our innovation and product quality while ensuring we remain the go-to brand for professional athletes and anyone seeking the best in hydration and nutrition. Establishing this facility in Windsor is about more than creating jobs—it’s about securing our position as a leader in sports hydration and nutrition.”The new facility highlights BioSteel’s focus on innovation, quality, and local economic growth. By managing its production process in-house, the company is poised to meet the stringent demands of professional athletes and leagues while ensuring its products remain accessible to individuals pursuing healthier lifestyles.About NSF Certification and NSF Certified for SportNSF International is a globally recognized organization that sets rigorous standards for public health, safety, and product quality. Products meeting NSF standards undergo independent testing to verify they meet strict benchmarks for safety, purity, and performance.The NSF Certified for Sport program is specifically designed for athletes and sports organizations, ensuring products are free of banned substances and any unsafe or undeclared ingredients. This certification is trusted by professional leagues, including the NHL, MLB, NFL, and others, providing confidence to athletes and consumers.About BioSteelBioSteel is a trailblazer in the sports hydration industry, delivering clean, high-performance hydration solutions trusted by professional athletes and teams across North America and Europe. Recognized by elite leagues such as the NHL, MLB, NFL, MLS, NBA, and their affiliates, BioSteel has become a go-to brand for those who demand excellence. Beyond hydration, BioSteel offers premium protein and sports nutrition products designed to support peak performance and overall well-being. Dedicated to innovation and quality, BioSteel empowers athletes and active individuals with the tools they need to perform at their best every day.

