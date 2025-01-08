Berlin Barracks / DUI Drug, Cruelty to a child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3000143

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/06/2025 at approximately 1636 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Northbound near mile marker 53, Montpelier, VT

VIOLATIONS: DUI Drug, Cruelty to a child

ACCUSED: Patrick Hintz

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, while on patrol, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks conducted a traffic stop on I-89 in Montpelier. The operator was identified as Patrick Hintz. While speaking with Hintz, several indicators of impairment were observed. It was also found that there was a juvenile in the vehicle that Hintz was operating. Hintz was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Hintz was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/20/2025 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.