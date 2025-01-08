Berlin Barracks / DUI Drug, Cruelty to a child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3000143
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/06/2025 at approximately 1636 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Northbound near mile marker 53, Montpelier, VT
VIOLATIONS: DUI Drug, Cruelty to a child
ACCUSED: Patrick Hintz
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, while on patrol, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks conducted a traffic stop on I-89 in Montpelier. The operator was identified as Patrick Hintz. While speaking with Hintz, several indicators of impairment were observed. It was also found that there was a juvenile in the vehicle that Hintz was operating. Hintz was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Hintz was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/20/2025 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
