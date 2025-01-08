FEMA Seeks Leaders for National Youth Preparedness Council

WASHINGTON -- FEMA is accepting applications for the National Youth Preparedness Council (YPC) until March 3. The YPC program brings teens interested and engaged in community preparedness together from across the nation.

Council members are selected based on their dedication to public service, their efforts in making a difference in their communities and their potential to expand their impact as national leaders for emergency preparedness. Students in grades eight through 11 are eligible to apply.

During their one-year term, council members collaborate virtually to develop projects that promote preparedness on a local and national scale. Members also engage with leaders within FEMA, the federal government and national non-profit organizations.

Jiaming Zhang, 2024-2025 YPC member and Team Lead of his project group, appreciates the impact of his time on the YPC.

“Being a part of YPC has been an enriching experience, but what I've enjoyed most is the opportunity to collaborate with [others] who share a commitment to community service and disaster preparedness. Engaging with FEMA officials allowed me to gain valuable insights into their expectations, priorities and suggestions for project planning,” said Zhang. “Having the chance to ask questions and receive guidance directly from seasoned experts was incredibly beneficial and has undoubtedly enhanced my understanding of effective project management in the realm of emergency preparedness.”

Teens interested in applying to the council must submit a completed application form and provide two letters of recommendation. All applications and supporting materials must be submitted no later than March 3. New council members will be announced by June 2025.

To access the application materials, read about the current council members, and for more information about the Council visit the Youth Preparedness Council page on FEMA.gov.