IRS Free File opens Friday: Free tax filing service available to millions on IRS.gov

IR-2025-03, Jan. 7, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service announced today that the IRS Free File Guided Tax Software will be available Friday for taxpayers ahead of the official start of tax season later this month.

Starting Jan. 10, the IRS Free File will begin accepting individual tax returns. Millions of taxpayers nationwide can access free software tools offered by trusted IRS Free File partners by visiting IRS.gov.

“The IRS remains committed to its partnership with Free File Inc. to ensure taxpayers have free and secure options for filing their taxes electronically,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. “Taxpayers have multiple filing choices, including trusted tax professionals, tax software, Free File, Direct File or free preparation services through IRS partners. Over the years, Free File has helped millions of taxpayers, providing a fast and simple way to file their returns. This program continues to be a valuable resource for eligible individuals looking to file their taxes for free through this unique program.”

Entering its 23rd filing season, IRS Free File is just one of many free options available to taxpayers for filing their tax returns, whether online or in person. This service is made possible through a public-private partnership between the IRS and Free File Inc. (formerly the Free File Alliance). As part of this partnership, tax preparation and filing software partners offer their online products to eligible taxpayers for free. To access these free tools, taxpayers must start from the IRS Free File page on IRS.gov.

This year, eight private-sector partners will provide online guided tax software products for taxpayers with an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $84,000 or less in 2024. Additionally, one partner will offer a product in Spanish.

Although the IRS official tax filing season begins later this month, IRS Free File providers will allow taxpayers to prepare and file returns now and hold them until they can be electronically filed on that date. Many other software companies offer a similar option.

Taxpayers with an AGI above $84,000 can use the Free File Fillable Forms (FFFF) starting Jan. 27. These electronic versions of IRS paper forms are ideal for individuals who are comfortable preparing their own taxes using IRS instructions and publications.

Understanding IRS Free File

Each IRS Free File trusted partner establishes its own eligibility criteria based on age, income, state residency and military status.

Taxpayers with an AGI of $84,000 or less in 2024 can find an IRS Free File product; some providers include free state tax return preparation and filing. All partners offer active-duty military personnel with an AGI of $84,000 or less in 2024, free tax preparation and filing using IRS Free File.

Use IRS Free File to claim valuable tax credits if eligible

IRS Free File offers a simple, no-cost way for taxpayers to claim the full amount of tax benefits for which they’re eligible, including the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), the Child Tax Credit and other valuable credits. The EITC is available to qualified taxpayers with earned income under $66,819. The EITC Assistant, available in English and seven other languages, can help taxpayers determine if they qualify.

The EITC is just one of several refundable tax credits related to family and dependent care that individuals without a filing requirement may still be eligible to claim. Refundable tax credits allow taxpayers to receive a refund even if they owe no tax, or refundable credits can reduce the amount of tax owed, potentially leading to a refund. For more details on the EITC and other tax credits, visit Earned Income Tax Credit.

How to find the right IRS Free File product

Taxpayers are responsible for determining their eligibility for a free federal tax return from the list of trusted partners.

Go to IRS.gov/freefile, Click on Explore Free Guided Tax Software button. Then select the Find a Trusted Partner tool for help in finding the right product, or Use the Browse All Trusted Partners tool to review each offer, Select the desired product, and Follow the links to the trusted partner's website to begin their tax return.

No computer? No problem. IRS Free File products support mobile phone access. Taxpayers can do their taxes on their smart phone or tablet.

IRS Free File participants

For 2025, the following trusted partners are participating in IRS Free File:

1040Now Drake (1040.com) ezTaxReturn.com FileYourTaxes.com On-Line Taxes TaxAct TaxHawk (FreeTaxUSA) TaxSlayer

For 2025, ezTaxReturn.com will provide an IRS Free File product in Spanish.

IRS Free File helps taxpayers save money and file their taxes quickly and easily. For more information or to get started on a tax return today, visit IRS Free File: Do your taxes for free.