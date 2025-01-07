MPD Makes Quick Arrest, Recovers Dog Taken in Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man and the quick recovery of property taken in an armed robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Friday, January 3, 2025, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation, inside of a residence, in the 1200 block of M Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun, took the victim’s property and dog, and then fled the scene.

The incident was reported in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 4. Responding officers quickly located the suspect and placed him under the arrest. The stolen dog and additional property were recovered.

As a result of the investigation, 43-year-old Jeffrey Birth, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun). The investigation revealed the suspect and victim were known to each other and the robbery occurred during a dispute.

CCN: 25001626

