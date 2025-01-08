KP Public Affairs Expands Management Team, Adding Four New Partners

KP Public Affairs expanded its management team with the addition of four new partners: Jenny Dudikoff, Vanessa Cajina, John Doherty, and Pat Joyce.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KP Public Affairs (KP) announced that it has expanded its management team with the addition of four new partners: Jenny Dudikoff, Vanessa Cajina, John Doherty, and Pat Joyce.“We are excited about the expansion of the firm’s leadership to include seasoned professionals in both the advocacy and public relations spaces,” said Mike Burns, managing partner of KP. “The success of our clients remains of paramount importance as KP positions our firm for the future. I am confident that the newly added partners are committed to contributing to these important and long-standing firm values.”Each of the new partners brings skills that will further enhance the capabilities offered to clients and contribute to the continued growth of the firm.Jenny Dudikoff has been working in public relations and public affairs for nearly 20 years, with expertise in legislative communications. Her background includes agency, trade association, and campaign experience, with current expertise in water, developmental disabilities, and social services. She develops and manages statewide campaigns aimed at influencing policymaking and runs public relations programs for several trade associations.Vanessa Cajina is a longstanding advocate in Sacramento for close to 20 years, and has been at KP for a decade. She represents health care and human services providers, community based organizations, and focuses on the state budget annually. Outside of KP, she sits on the boards of the UC Center Sacramento and the California Immigrant Policy Center, and is the former chair of the board of Hispanas Organized for Political Equality.Pat Joyce brings over 15 years of political, public policy, and government relations experience spanning across Washington, DC and Sacramento. He primarily leads on technology, media, entertainment, tourism, and financial services issues before the Legislature, Governor’s Office, and state agencies.John Doherty has over 25 years of experience in state and local policy and politics. He has developed expertise across many issue areas including healthcare, technology, and energy. Prior to joining KP, he served as principal of Doherty Law Group, CEO of the Civil Justice Association of California, VP of State Policy and Politics and General Counsel of Technet, and Chief of Staff to then Assembly Majority Leader Alberto Torrico.“Jenny, Pat, John, and Vanessa are each exceptional members of the KP team, and our decision to elevate each to partner is in recognition of all they have accomplished to date, and our belief in their ability to contribute to KP’s future success. We are thrilled to have them join the leadership team at KP,” said Jon Ross, partner.About KP Public AffairsKP Public Affairs’ expertise covers four service offerings: public affairs, legislative advocacy, regulatory consulting, and public relations. KP designs and delivers comprehensive strategic programs to assist clients in navigating the complexities of California government, as well as shape policy and perception. In 2022, KP Public Affairs became part of the Public Policy Holding Company, which includes Crossroads Strategies, Forbes Tate Partners, Seven Letter, O'Neill and Associates, Alpine Group, MultiState Associates, Lucas Public Affairs, Concordant Advisory, and Pagefield.More information on KP’s professional staff, services, and expertise can be found at www.kppublicaffairs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.